South Africa vs New Zealand live stream and how to watch the 2021 Rugby Championship for free online and on TV, kick-off

The universe of wine has a tidy delineation—the Old World and the New. Falling on the “Old” side, of course, are the European countries: France, Italy, Spain … where wine has been produced (and perfected) for centuries. “New” contains the US, South America, Australia, New Zealand, where winemakers have fast-tracked transforming their experience into superb wines. But where, in this scheme, does that leave South Africa? The first grapevines were planted in Africa’s southernmost country all the way back in 1655 by members of the Dutch East India Company. And yet as recently as a quarter-century or so ago, there...

DRINKS ・ 8 HOURS AGO