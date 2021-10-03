The blowout loss to Ohio State is disappointing but not devastating

The first truly bad performance of the Greg Schiano 2.0 era came on Saturday in a game that was over before the tortuous hour long first quarter even ended. After a fake punt that sabotaged the defense on the first drive, followed by quarterback Noah Vedral throwing his worst pass of the season to that point for a pick six, No. 11 Ohio State led 14-0 before a good amount of Rutgers fans even found their way to their seats. Credit the Scarlet Knights for never giving up, but they didn’t have the talent or depth to scare the Buckeyes, let alone climb out of the six foot hole they dug themselves in to start the game. The final score was a 52-13 that was an absolute drubbing.