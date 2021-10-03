CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The blowout loss to Ohio State is disappointing but not devastating

By Aaron Breitman
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first truly bad performance of the Greg Schiano 2.0 era came on Saturday in a game that was over before the tortuous hour long first quarter even ended. After a fake punt that sabotaged the defense on the first drive, followed by quarterback Noah Vedral throwing his worst pass of the season to that point for a pick six, No. 11 Ohio State led 14-0 before a good amount of Rutgers fans even found their way to their seats. Credit the Scarlet Knights for never giving up, but they didn’t have the talent or depth to scare the Buckeyes, let alone climb out of the six foot hole they dug themselves in to start the game. The final score was a 52-13 that was an absolute drubbing.

247Sports

Greg Schiano discusses Ohio State loss

PISCATAWAY - Rutgers dropped its second Big Ten game in as many weeks as No.11 Ohio State rolled to the tune of . The Scarlet Knights are still in the early stages of a massive rebuild and after the game, head coach Greg Schiano talked about the latest with his team.
Greg Schiano discusses health status of Bo Melton and Raiqwon O’Neal

At Monday’s game week press conference for Michigan State, Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano discussed the health status of two key offensive starters. Wide receiver Bo Melton left Saturday’s game against Ohio State with a shoulder injury while left tackle Raiqwon O’Neal exited early and was seen wearing a boot on his left foot on the sidelines in the second half.
Q&A with The Only Colors on Michigan State football

The No. 11 and undefeated Michigan State Spartans will visit SHI Stadium to take on Rutgers this Saturday in a pivotal Big Ten East matchup for both teams. After last season’s surprising victory for the Scarlet Knights, Mel Tucker’s team is looking to return the favor on the road this weekend.
Can Rutgers end the longest FBS losing streak against ranked opponents?

Can a game with the No. 11 ranked team be a must win game for Rutgers? Read my R-E-S-P-E-C-T article here. Is Saturday’s game against Michigan State the one that will end the longest FBS losing streak against ranked opponents, now standing at 32 straight defeats? Was The Ohio State game a wakeup call, an expected outcome, or foreshadowing for how things will go for the rest of the season?
The youth movement for Rutgers is building

In a loss to Michigan State on Saturday that Rutgers allowed four touchdowns of 63 yards or more, got called for six holding penalties and scored 13 points for the third straight Big Ten contest, there were some positives. One notable highlight was that several freshman players made a positive impact in the game.
