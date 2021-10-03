CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lyles’ pitching, Heim’s homer lead Rangers past Indians 7-2

By The Associated Press
 7 days ago

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Jordan Lyles closed his season by allowing only two hits in seven innings and rookie Jonah Heim broke a fourth-inning tie with a three-run home run to help the Texas Rangers beat the Cleveland Indians 7-2.

The Rangers won for the fifth time in their last eight games.

Myles Straw drove in Cleveland’s only run with a third-inning double.

Sunday’s series finale between the teams will be Cleveland’s last game using the nickname it has had since 1915. The team will be called the Guardians beginning next season.

