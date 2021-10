Spoilers ahead for the fourth episode of Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2, called “For A Few Leke More.”. Law & Order: Organized Crime has been intense from the very beginning of Season 2, with the exception of moments like Jet bonding with her nemesis and Bell at home with her wife. Deep undercover with the Albanian mob, Stabler has been pushing himself out of his comfort zone all along, but he crossed some lines in “For A Few Leke More.” While he didn’t exactly break bad, he’s in a bad situation, and this episode leaves me ready for the undercover arc to end already.

