Weisser accounts for 4 TDs as Weber St. beats Cal Poly 38-7

Coming off its first win against Washington in nine years, the Oregon State football team is looking to snap another drought against a school from the Evergreen State. The Beavers are heading up to Pullman this weekend for a matchup against Washington State - a team they haven’t beat in their last seven tries. It’s a contest between the first and last place squads in the Pac-12 North, and it provides another opportunity for Oregon State to keep its winning streak alive and maintain a stronghold on the top spot in the division.

OREGON STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO