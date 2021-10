The Perham volleyball team fell short in four sets, but fought hard against an extremely talented Barnesville Trojans squad Thursday at Perham High School. Barnesville jumped out to an early lead in the first set before the Yellowjackets started to develop some rhythm. Perham fought their way back to a 9-7 deficit after a couple back-to-back kills from Yellowjacket Sophomore Willow Thiel. Barnesville regained composure though, and went on a strong run featuring a couple of aces from Trojans Junior Emily Smith. It would prove too much for Perham to claw back from, as they would fall in the first set 25-16.

PERHAM, MN ・ 9 DAYS AGO