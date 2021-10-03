Truck crashes into business in Algiers, teenagers among 11 injured

NEW OLREANS ( WGNO ) — New Orleans EMS workers said a driver lost control of a pickup truck and crashed into a building at the corner of General Meyers Avenue and Horace Street in in Algiers on Saturday.

There were reportedly 11 people injured, including some teenagers, during the crash.

Two of the victims were riding in the bed of the truck and taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Eight other victims were also taken to the hospital.

