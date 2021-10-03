CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Truck crashes into business in Algiers, teenagers among 11 injured

By Aaron S. Lee
WGNO
WGNO
 7 days ago

NEW OLREANS ( WGNO ) — New Orleans EMS workers said a driver lost control of a pickup truck and crashed into a building at the corner of General Meyers Avenue and Horace Street in in Algiers on Saturday.

There were reportedly 11 people injured, including some teenagers, during the crash.

Two of the victims were riding in the bed of the truck and taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Eight other victims were also taken to the hospital.

WGNO

Multiple shot in Warehouse District

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The NOPD is investigating an aggravated battery by shooting in the New Orleans Warehouse District that wounded multiple people. The initial call was reported shortly at 9 p.m., with reports indicating one male victim with multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital by EMS.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WGNO

WGNO

