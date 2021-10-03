CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NEVADA VIEWS: Nevada Democrats should reject SALT tax cut for wealthy Californians

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe stunning 2021 transformation of the Nevada Democratic Party could have an enormous impact on the fate of the $3.5 trillion spending package being debated in Congress. Progessive Democrats aligned with Sen. Bernie Sanders are now in control, and those progressive values are at the heart of a Democratic Party schism over the state and local tax deduction that progressives say is a giveaway to the rich.

Omg they don't want tax payers who pay expense local tax to have a break on the federal level.. you can only milk a cow so much before it runs away or it dies

