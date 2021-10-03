CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Medical Minute: Can Mindfulness Reduce Opioid Dependence?

By Joanne Bauer
explore venango
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — With more than 100 people dying from opioid overdoses each day in the U.S., new approaches to treating opioid-use disorders are needed. Emma Rose, an assistant research professor with Penn State’s Edna Bennett Pierce Prevention Research Center, is leading a study that adds twice-weekly, mindfulness-based yoga to treatment plans for patients with opioid-use disorders in rural Pennsylvania.

