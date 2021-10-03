CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Behind Viral Videos

‘Not Brian Laundrie’: Lookalike goes viral on TikTok as he tries to clear his name

By Darcie Loreno, Nexstar Media Wire
WGNO
WGNO
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i4k3M_0cFWZ86200

**For previous coverage, watch the above video.

( WJW ) — A man who many say looks like Brian Laundrie has amassed millions of views on TikTok after sharing several videos in which he says he is not the man wanted in Gabby Petito ‘s disappearance and death.

The man, who goes by user name @notbrianlaundrie, first started posting videos earlier this week, wanting to “put rumors to bed” that he is Laundrie.

Brian Laundrie reportedly purchased burner phone day of disappearance, FBI investigating

In one video, he asks for advice on what to tell people who think he is Brian Laundrie. The video has more than 2.2 million views.

In another, which has more than 3 million views , he said he was about to travel cross country from a wedding and asked how “not to get attacked or accused of being this guy.”

‘The search now is really on’: Dog the Bounty Hunter feels he’s close to finding Brian Laundrie

The FBI issued a warrant for Laundrie’s arrest, but he was previously only wanted for questioning after his fiancé disappeared and was later found dead in Wyoming on Sept. 19.

The case has generated massive nationwide interest since an investigation began a few weeks ago.

Laundrie was last seen Sept. 14 entering the 24,000-acre Carlton Reserve in Florida, but he was not reported missing until a few days later. Investigators had focused intently on the area after Laundrie’s parents told police he may have gone there.

Another search, by Duane Chapman — known as Dog the Bounty Hunter — is being conducted in Fort De Soto Campground in Pinellas County, Florida.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 2

Related
enstarz.com

Brian Laundrie's Sister Unknowingly Spills Strong Proof Family Knows His Whereabouts

Brian Laundrie's sister gave information that contradicted the family's initial statement. As the search for Laundrie intensifies, more questionable details about his disappearance started to emerge. This time, his sister's previous claims put the family's story under suspicion. On September 17, Laundrie's sister Cassandra spoke to ABC's "Good Morning America"...
FLORIDA STATE
WISN

Wisconsin woman gave ride to man she believes was Brian Laundrie

OSHKOSH, Wis. — A Wisconsin college student and her boyfriend believe they gave a ride to a hitchhiker who turned out to be Brian Laundrie. Miranda Baker goes to UW-Oshkosh. She spoke with ABC News about her encounter with a man who she new believes was Laundrie while at Grand Teton National Park.
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Popculture

'Dog the Bounty Hunter' Star's Son Shares New Photo on the Hunt

Leland Chapman may have left his family's beloved series Dog the Bounty Hunter back in 2012, but he is still following in his father Duane "Dog" Chapman's footsteps. Chapman, who like his father is a bail bondsman and bounty hunter, recently gave fans an up-close look at his day job as he was on the hunt for criminals.
TV & VIDEOS
Tyla

Gabby Petito's Chilling Last Text Message To Mum Revealed

The last text message sent by missing blogger Gabby Petito to her mum has been unsealed. Gabby has been missing since since 27th August after embarking on a road trip with her fiancé Brian Laundrie. The Florida resident was reported missing two weeks later on 11th September. According to a...
CELEBRITIES
AceShowbiz

Dog the Bounty Hunter Thinks Brian Laundrie Is Not Well as Search Becomes 'More Dangerous'

The 'Dog's Most Wanted' star has handed over evidence found at a Florida park and believed to be related to the missing fugitive to police so that it can be examined for DNA. AceShowbiz - Dog the Bounty Hunter has shared an update on his search for Brian Laundrie. After days of looking for the fugitive's trails, the reality TV star is convinced that the fiance of Gabby Petito (Gabrielle Petito) is still alive because his profile does not meet someone who is suicidal.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Dog the Bounty Hunter May Face Serious Charges If He Tries Apprehending Brian Laundrie Against His Will

More bad news for Dog the Bounty Hunter surrounding his involvement with the Gabby Petito case. He’s been operating his own personal investigation and search for Brian Laundrie despite its potentially hazardous legal repercussions. To recap, the reality star is not actually licensed to hunt for fugitives in Florida. Moreover, using the term “bounty hunter” there actually breaks laws in and of itself. The legally cleared professional term is actually a “bail agent.”
PETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Duane Chapman
hngn.com

Brian Laundrie's Parents Might Go Missing Next; Family Attorney Denies Any Knowledge on Client's Old Cellphone

Brian Laundrie's parents might go missing next as Dog the Bounty Hunter continues to look for Gabby Petito's fiancé, according to online spies. Chris and Roberta Laundrie have been chastised for remaining silent while Gabby is gone, as well as for failing to report Brian's disappearance until September 17, three days after they believe they last saw him go for a stroll at Carlton Reserve.
RELATIONSHIPS
foxwilmington.com

Was Brian Laundrie Spotted on a Motion-Activated Wildlife Camera in Florida?

Remains believed to be those of the missing 22-year-old travel blogger Gabby Petito were discovered in Wyoming on Sunday night. After an autopsy, the FBI confirmed Tuesday that the body found was Petito and that she died by homicide. They’re now returning to the nature reserve where Petito’s fiance, Brian Laundrie, may be hiding. An image captured by a motion-activated hunting camera shows a figure that resembles Laundrie 500 miles north of the search site.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Brian Laundrie: Internet sleuths think wanted man is hiding in parents’ backyard

In what may be one of the most far-reaching theories on Brian Laundrie’s disappearance so far, internet sleuths are claiming the fugitive may be hiding in a bunker underneath a flower bed in his parent’s yard.Mr Laundrie is wanted for questioning in connection with the death of his fiancé Gabby Petito, who went missing while the pair were on a road trip together. Her body was discovered at a Wyoming campsite on September 19 and her death was ruled a homicide. Mr Laundrie has been charged with one count of bank fraud, and police identified him as a person...
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Wjw
Popculture

Gabby Petito Disappearance Takes Strange Turn After Questionable Casey Anthony Rumor

The family of Brian Laundrie, who is the person of interest in the death of Gabby Petito, will not be represented by attorney Jose Baez, despite Laundrie's parents recently visiting Orlando, Florida. Baez is best known for representing the infamous Casey Anthony and the late Aaron Hernandez in their trials. Both Baez and the Laundries' attorney denied the rumors.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
The Independent

Is Brian Laundrie still alive? Family attorney believes missing fugitive is in Carlton Reserve as campsite found

The focus of the Brian Laundrie manhunt has shifted back to the Carlton Reserve in Florida after the family attorney said he believes the missing fugitive is still hiding out in the 25,000-acre nature reserve.Steve Bertolino said Mr Laundrie, 23, may be unaware of the nationwide manhunt for him, telling Fox News: “I believe Brian is still in the preserve. And as such I don’t think he has access to the news.”As law enforcement ramped up their search of the park on Wednesday, Mr Bertolino also revealed that Brian’s father Chris Laundrie had been asked to join in the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
nickiswift.com

Why Gabby Petito Got So Many Warnings About Brian Laundrie

From all outward appearances, Gabby Petito was living the dream life of a social media influencer when she embarked on a cross-country road trip with her fiancé Brian Laundrie. She chronicled the couple's adventures on TikTok, YouTube, and Instagram, where her followers can still admire aesthetically pleasing photos snapped during visits to scenic locations, like Mystic Hot Springs in Utah and the Monument Rocks landmark in Kansas.
CELEBRITIES
WGNO

WGNO

1K+
Followers
504
Post
155K+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy