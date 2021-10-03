CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Is it safe to trick-or-treat this Halloween? CDC weighs in

By Nexstar Media Wire, Talia Naquin
WGNO
WGNO
 7 days ago

( WJW ) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is weighing in on Halloween safety amid the continuing pandemic.

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said on Face the Nation on Sunday that kids can trick-or-treat safely this year, adding, “If you’re able to be outdoors, absolutely.”

Walensky said the key is remaining outdoors and in small groups.

“I wouldn’t necessarily go to a crowded Halloween party, but I think that we should be able to let our kids go trick-or-treating in small groups,” she said.

Last year , the CDC asked families to avoid trick-or-treating to help stop the spread of COVID-19, and many communities postponed or canceled their celebrations.

That means it is also safe to hand out candy with precautions.

The CDC defines exposure to COVID-19 as being within 6 feet of an infected person for 15 minutes or more.

As long as people are keeping those interactions brief, handing out candy is okay, too.

Walensky also encouraged people to get vaccinated and to get boosters if they are eligible to do so.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

HEALTH: Shedding after vaccine? No. Asyptomatic and contagious? Yes

DEAR DR. ROACH: In a recent column, you wrote that there is no risk to family from shedding after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. You failed to mention that according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the grandparents could catch COVID and spread it even after being fully vaccinated. Also, according to the CDC, they might be contagious and have a viral load, even before they start showing any symptoms. Isn’t the only way to ensure they are not contagious to be tested?
PUBLIC HEALTH
thegazette.com

COVID-19 shots for kids likely to roll out according to population of 5-11 year olds

Within days of when regulators clear the nation's first COVID-19 vaccine for younger children, federal officials say they will begin pushing out as many as 20 million doses of pediatric Pfizer-BioNTech to inoculate school-age kids across America in another bid to control the pandemic. The kickoff of the children's vaccination...
KIDS
New York Post

Fauci says COVID-19 deaths will soon start to go down

Dr. Anthony Fauci has predicted that COVID-19 deaths will start to go down this winter following surges across the country caused by the Delta variant. In an interview with Greta Van Susteren that will be aired on Sunday, the White House chief medical advisor was asked whether he anticipates there will be another wave of cases this coming winter, the Hill reported.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Alissa Rose

400 Cases Reported Of New Deadly Parasite Spreading In America.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported 402 domestically acquired cyclosporiasis illnesses in the past month. Cyclospora is usually spread when feces infect food or water. It’s transmitted directly from person to person because the Cyclospora parasite needs time to become infectious for another person after being passed in a bowel movement.
EatThis

CDC Director Just Issued This "Dangerous" Warning

With the President's six point plan to target coronavirus involving vaccine mandates, the question becomes more and more urgent: when will a vaccine be available for kids 11 and under? And what can we all do to stay safe? CDC Director Rochelle Walensky appeared on the Today Show to address these questions and more. Read on for five essential pieces of advice that could save your life—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
