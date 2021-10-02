CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'SNL' and Owen Wilson spoof 'The View' COVID scare: 'It has to be on TV for HIPAA reasons'

By David Oliver, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 7 days ago

" Saturday Night Live " had its fun with " The View " yet again during its season premiere – this time via a fake show called "The Talking."

Ego Nwodim's host character welcomed guests to the show, "where we discuss everything that women could have an opinion about at 11:30 in the morning." Heidi Gardner, Aidy Bryant and Cecily Strong joined her.

After some initial talking (and arguing) about myriad topics, a man in a white coat played by host Owen Wilson shows up to let Gardner's character know her COVID test results and wants to confirm some information.

The sketch made fun of "The View" hosts Ana Navarro and Sunny Hostin, who were told they tested positive for COVID-19 while on the air and were removed from the stage. The tests were both false positives.

'SNL' debuts new Joe Biden: Cecily Strong's Kyrsten Sinema not here 'to make friends'

But back to the scene at hand: Did they have to do this on air, Gardner inquires?

"It has to be on TV for HIPAA reasons. We either can't tell anybody or have to tell everybody, no middle ground," Wilson says. He says she tested positive and escorts her off the stage.

"Obviously, we've all been vaccinated dozens, dozens, dozens of times," Nwodim said.

'A bittersweet night': 'SNL' pays tribute to former cast member Norm Macdonald

The pope is set to join the hosts, evidently spoofing Vice President Kamala Harris' appearance on "The View."

But before he can show up, Bryant's character also tests positive for COVID. Strong also must leave the stage, but not for testing positive for COVID – for HPV.

Nwodim reveals to the audience the COVID tests were false positives, but not the HPV.

Elsewhere during the "Saturday Night Live" episode, new cast member James Austin Johnson opened the show with his take on an exasperated President Joe Biden, addressing the country about his infrastructure legislation and the general state of everything.

'I was relieved': 'The View's Ana Navarro, Sunny Hostin address whirlwind COVID scare

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'SNL' and Owen Wilson spoof 'The View' COVID scare: 'It has to be on TV for HIPAA reasons'

