NEW YORK - As new COVID cases seem to be leveling off in the area, Gov. Kathy Hochul wants to make sure we don’t see a winter surge like we did last year. "We are paralleling where we were last year," said Hochul during a briefing Tuesday while referring to a graph showing the state's COVID trend. "The low point you see is really the late summer, fall and then all of a sudden that bump reflects the fall surge, winter surge and that's what keeps me up at night."

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO