Jerry Moore: Watertown primary not needed
WATERTOWN — Here’s a solution to two issues haunting public officials pertaining to city of Watertown elections:. This would save authorities in Jefferson County the time and expense of conducting a profoundly unnecessary election. The Watertown general election could be held in the summer, when its primary would usually take place. And in the very unlikely event that a tie occurred in any of the races, a runoff election could be held in the fall.www.nny360.com
