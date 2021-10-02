CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pharmaceuticals

Letter to the Editor: Vaccine comparison off point

ledger.news
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the Ledger Dispatch of September 24, 2021, Greg Wall wrote a Guest Commentary titled: “If we all want the same thing, we must work together to achieve it.” It presented an excellent history of vaccination. But, it missed the point entirely. The COVID vaccines are mRNA and spike protein vaccines. These features are completely new and unlike any of the vaccines he discussed. His entire argument is invalid.

www.ledger.news

Comments / 0

Related
Reason.com

Even If Requiring People Who Have Recovered From COVID-19 To Be Vaccinated Is Legal, That Doesn't Mean It Makes Sense

A federal judge on Friday rejected a Michigan State University (MSU) employee's motion for a preliminary injunction against the school's requirement that staff members be vaccinated against COVID-19. Jeanna Norris, an administrator at the school, argued that her "naturally acquired immunity" made the mandate "unlawful" as applied to her and other staffers who have recovered from the disease. U.S. District Judge Paul Maloney concluded that, notwithstanding the scientific evidence that Norris cited to support her position, the public university's policy easily satisfied the "rational basis" test.
U.S. POLITICS
ledger.news

AHS Government Class Completes Real Life Political Project

The AP US Government class, at Amador High School, recently completed a project with the desired outcome of determining the entire school’s view towards the existing quality of the site as well as the likelihood of supporting improvement should additional funding be made available. This real life political project had multiple learning outcomes, though the primary one being a civic education. Textbooks and classrooms are vital components of a school but moving beyond the walls and into real life scenarios fosters a deeper appreciation for integrating principles into action. The class started a unit titled, “American Political Ideologies and Beliefs” which includes a study of core political values and efficacy. It was not difficult for the students to read and take notes on the accepted ideals of equality of opportunity, rule of law, and individualism, but it is another matter to foment these qualities. With a lesson exploring how political beliefs are measured and transmitted to government in order to influence policy came the idea to conduct a poll on campus. The students produced, conducted, and analyzed the poll while in the process living out what it means to be a good citizen. Cicero, the Roman statesman, introduced the term ‘civitas’ as a reference to not only the body of citizens bound together in an empire ruled by law, but also the responsibilities those same people had to make sure the republic functioned properly. The students mirrored, in a small way, the actions necessary for a democracy. The people are the source of authority, yet they also must be informed and let that education collectively guide the actions of the government ruling on their behalf. This sense of efficacy blossomed a little for the AP Government students through groups that brainstormed each step of the way, individuals that stepped into a leadership role among their peers to conduct it, and then the students drafted a report for the District Office.
EDUCATION
Plumas County News

Letter to the Editor: Mandated vaccination is constitutional

Thank you for your follow-up. I have placed the end quotes as they should be and also corrected a couple of other errors, including correcting Justice John Marshall Harlan’s name. The corrected text follows:. Board of Supervisors Chair Jeff Engel should check his legal precedents. In 1905, in the case...
QUINCY, CA
NWI.com

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Make vaccines mandatory

To prevent further spread of the coronavirus, we should require everyone to get fully vaccinated (including a possible third dose), unless exempted by a sincerely held religious belief or medical condition. We should write to our legislators and executives at all levels of government.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Vaccines#Vaccinations#Letter To The Editor#Covid 19 Vaccine#The Ledger Dispatch#Covid
Summit Daily News

Letter to the editor: A few thoughts about anti-vaccine letters to the editor

She calls pro-vacciners “regressive.” I believe — by overwhelming evidence — that it is the “antis” who are regressive. Those states that are anti-mask and anti-vaccine have overwhelming death rates from COVID-19. She calls for the pro-vacciners to follow the science. But the book she touts (“Dissolving Illusions”) has been largely discounted by respected science authorities as badly researched, badly interpreted research and outright untruths.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy