Letter to the Editor: Vaccine comparison off point

The AP US Government class, at Amador High School, recently completed a project with the desired outcome of determining the entire school’s view towards the existing quality of the site as well as the likelihood of supporting improvement should additional funding be made available. This real life political project had multiple learning outcomes, though the primary one being a civic education. Textbooks and classrooms are vital components of a school but moving beyond the walls and into real life scenarios fosters a deeper appreciation for integrating principles into action. The class started a unit titled, “American Political Ideologies and Beliefs” which includes a study of core political values and efficacy. It was not difficult for the students to read and take notes on the accepted ideals of equality of opportunity, rule of law, and individualism, but it is another matter to foment these qualities. With a lesson exploring how political beliefs are measured and transmitted to government in order to influence policy came the idea to conduct a poll on campus. The students produced, conducted, and analyzed the poll while in the process living out what it means to be a good citizen. Cicero, the Roman statesman, introduced the term ‘civitas’ as a reference to not only the body of citizens bound together in an empire ruled by law, but also the responsibilities those same people had to make sure the republic functioned properly. The students mirrored, in a small way, the actions necessary for a democracy. The people are the source of authority, yet they also must be informed and let that education collectively guide the actions of the government ruling on their behalf. This sense of efficacy blossomed a little for the AP Government students through groups that brainstormed each step of the way, individuals that stepped into a leadership role among their peers to conduct it, and then the students drafted a report for the District Office.

EDUCATION ・ 4 DAYS AGO