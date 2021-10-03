Gateway stays undefeated with Friday homecoming win

The Gateway Christian Warriors extended their unbeaten streak this season to five games with a homecoming win over the Ramah Mustangs Friday night in Roswell. The 49-34 win improved the Warriors’ record on the season to 5-0. Ramah, which had also entered the contest undefeated, saw its record drop to 5-1 on the year. This marked the first time this season the Warriors were unable to score 50 points in a game, but their scoring average remains above 50 with 267 points scored in five games compared to 65 points against in that span. Maxpreps had Gateway and Ramah ranked Nos. 1 and 2, respectively, in 6-man football in New Mexico headed into Friday night’s game. The Warriors are scheduled to host Clovis Christian on Oct. 8. Above: The Warriors’ Ethaniel Wigley (21) runs for a big gain. Below: Caleb Bogle (34) grabs a loose ball against the Mustangs. (Shawn Naranjo Photos)