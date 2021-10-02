Jensen: Fall fishing has its advantages
When I looked at the thermometer outside this morning, the air temperature was 39 degrees. That’s the coldest that I’ve seen this fall, but I know that it’s going to get colder. It’s generally not bitterly cold this time of year, and in all truth, I enjoy the weather that mid-autumn offers. In additional truth, as much as I enjoy the weather, I enjoy the fishing opportunities even more. Fishing in the fall offers the chance to catch lots of fish, and the odds for catching a big one, if you’re on big fish water, are as good as they get. It’s not hard to understand why some anglers look forward to fall fishing.globegazette.com
