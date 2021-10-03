2021 Goddard Homecoming Court recognized
The Goddard High School Homecoming Court recently gathered for a photo. Pictured, back row left to right: Junior Prince Javyn Morales, Senior Prince Diego Nunez, Senior King Noah Reese, Sophomore Prince Jonathan Silva and Freshman Prince Nathan Reed; and front row, left to right: Junior Princess Ericca Cannon, Senior Princess Krishawna Casaus, Senior Queen Syndey Crow, Sophomore Princess Mariana Palma, and Freshman Princess Julie White. GHS Homecoming was Sept. 17. Photo provided by Goddard High School. (Submitted Photo/Goddard High School)www.rdrnews.com
