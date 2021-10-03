CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Gateway and NMMI volleyball teams face off Thursday night

By RDR Sports
rdrnews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Gateway Christian and New Mexico Military Institute varsity volleyball teams squared off Thursday night at Gateway, with the Lady Warriors coming out on top by a score of 3-0 (25-7, 25-13, 25-18). With the win, Gateway improved its record on the season to 11-1. NMMI, meanwhile, dropped to 4-9 on the year. Gateway is scheduled to play an away game against Dora Oct. 5, while NMMI is set to play at Hagerman Oct. 5. In this photo, Kimber Balok (14) delivers a kill shot at the net. (Shawn Naranjo Photo)

www.rdrnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

High school football player quits team. Watch coach’s video response that went viral

The video testimonial by a high school football coach commending a player for quitting has gone viral on social media. Kurt Hines, the head coach at Coronado High School in California, posted the short video on Twitter on Wednesday after one of his players quit the team. The video has been liked more than 28,000 times and retweeted more than 3,000 times.
HIGH SCHOOL
FOX40

Preview: Folsom and De La Salle face-off on Friday night

FOLSOM, Calif. (KTXL) — When it comes to hyping a local high school football game, far too often the promotion far exceeds the actual outcome. That shouldn’t be the case, however, for Friday night’s colossal tilt between Folsom and De La Salle. All that’s left now is to settle things on the field. “We want […]
FOLSOM, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
kentcityathletics.com

Kent City 8th Grade Volleyball Faces Tough Grant Teams

Kent City 8th grade volleyball traveled to Grant on Monday for two matches. The first group faced tough competition with challenging serves from Grant. While the Eagles improved in the sets it wasn’t enough to beat Grant. Kent City lost three sets 15-25, 13-25, and 17-25. Leaders in the first group were Deanna Rodriguez with 10 points, including 8 aces, and Olivia Helsen with 9 points, including 4 aces. Rodriguez also led in assists, while Maddyson Mitchell led in kills, and Laynee Hoffman led in digs.
KENT CITY, MI
scsuowls.com

Volleyball Faces Off With American International On Wednesday, Sept. 29

Southern Connecticut Volleyball (12-3, 1-0 NE10) at American International College Yellow Jackets (7-6, 0-2 NE10) Location: Henry A. Butova Gymnasium (Springfield, Mass.) The Southern Connecticut State University volleyball team will travel to Springfield, Mass. to face American International College for a conference showdown with the Yellow Jackets. Spectator Policy. American...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
New Castle News

Laurel volleyball team knocks off Neshannock

The Laurel High volleyball team continues to roll. Reese Bintrim posted 19 kills and six blocks to lift the Lady Spartans to a 25-15, 19-25, 25-23, 25-23 WPIAL Section 1-2A home decision over Neshannock on Tuesday night. Josey Fortuna followed with 46 assists for Laurel (7-0 section, 8-2 overall), and...
NESHANNOCK TOWNSHIP, PA
texastech.com

Game Preview: Texas Tech Soccer Faces Baylor Thursday Night

LUBBOCK, Texas. – The Texas Tech soccer team starts its two-game road trip squaring off against Baylor Thursday night at Betty Lou Mays Field. The Red Raiders (9-1-1, 2-0 Big 12) have opened conference play with an unblemished record with wins over Oklahoma and Kansas State last week. During that two-game stretch, senior forward Kirsten Davis tallied four goals (hat trick vs OU) and one assist. For her efforts, she was named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week Tuesday, while earning the United Soccer Coaches' NCAA Player of the Week Wednesday. She leads TTU with 10 goals as the mark is tied for third in the nation – just two goals shy of the top spot.
LUBBOCK, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christian#Warriors#Nmmi Volleyball#Gateway#Hagerman
westsideconnect.com

GHS volleyball team competes

Gustine High traveled to Mariposa last week to face off against the Grizzlies in their sixth Southern League volleyball game of the season. The Reds took a 3-0 loss with the score of 12-25, 17-25, 19-25.Leilani Aguilera and Frankie Miske each had five kills on the night. Later in the...
GUSTINE, CA
Iola Register

Volleyball teams aim higher

BURLINGTON — Iola High’s volleyball team continued its busy slate Saturday, with a full day of tournament games in Burlington. The Mustangs went 2-3 on the day, coming from behind to knock off Southern Coffey County in three sets, falling to Fredonia, Emporia and Lyndon before ending the day with a straight-sets win over Waverly.
BURLINGTON, KS
raccoonvalleyradio.com

ADM Volleyball Faces Carlisle

Adel-Desoto-Minburn Tigers volleyball will be taking on the Wildcats of Carlisle tonight in what will be a busy two game stretch this week, as they will be looking to pick up a key conference win on the road. ADM comes into the match with a 10-3 record and Carlisle at 6-14, as ADM will be looking to keep up their torrid play in the midst of their winning streak.
CARLISLE, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
Sioux City Journal

THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL CAPSULE

Briefly: The Black Raiders are needing a win after two losses to two ranked opponents. Two weeks ago, East lost on the road to Sergeant Bluff-Luton 35-7, then the Black Raiders lost at home to Ankeny Centennial, 30-0. The Warriors are ranked eighth in Class 3A, while voters in the...
WAUKEE, IA
thehomewoodstar.com

The Reset: Volleyball teams impress

Over the course of the year, The Homewood Star will keep you up to date on the various Homewood and John Carroll high school athletic teams. For previous weekly updates, click here. FOOTBALL. The Homewood and John Carroll football teams took their open date last week. This week, John Carroll...
HOMEWOOD, AL
evangelinetoday.com

Thursday night showdown

Mamou hosts Trojans of Sacred Heart in Squirrel Weekend showdown. One is coming off of its highest high, and another off of its lowest low in Week 4. So, perhaps there’s no time like the present for Sacred Heart to be heading into Mamou tonight in each team’s final non-district tune-up game. Mamou had been waiting for its big breakthrough before last week’s 43-12 blowout of Port Barre, while Sacred Heart had been flying high before being humbled 55-18 in…
MAMOU, LA
The Press

Heritage volleyball team off to strong start

Far more often than not over the last decade, Heritage’s girls volleyball team has finished at the top of the Bay Valley Athletic League standings. Though much of the BVAL season remains to be played, the Patriots are the favorites to raise another league championship banner. What sets this group...
VOLLEYBALL
wymt.com

Mountain teams play some Thursday night football

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A couple of teams in the 15th Region picked up some key district wins Thursday night. Belfry and Shelby Valley picked up wins over Floyd County teams, Floyd Central (49-6) and Prestonsburg (56-38). All four of those schools honored the late Johnson Central head coach Jim Matney.
HAZARD, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy