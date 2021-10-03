Gateway and NMMI volleyball teams face off Thursday night

LUBBOCK, Texas. – The Texas Tech soccer team starts its two-game road trip squaring off against Baylor Thursday night at Betty Lou Mays Field. The Red Raiders (9-1-1, 2-0 Big 12) have opened conference play with an unblemished record with wins over Oklahoma and Kansas State last week. During that two-game stretch, senior forward Kirsten Davis tallied four goals (hat trick vs OU) and one assist. For her efforts, she was named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week Tuesday, while earning the United Soccer Coaches' NCAA Player of the Week Wednesday. She leads TTU with 10 goals as the mark is tied for third in the nation – just two goals shy of the top spot.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 11 DAYS AGO