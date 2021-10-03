Gateway and NMMI volleyball teams face off Thursday night
The Gateway Christian and New Mexico Military Institute varsity volleyball teams squared off Thursday night at Gateway, with the Lady Warriors coming out on top by a score of 3-0 (25-7, 25-13, 25-18). With the win, Gateway improved its record on the season to 11-1. NMMI, meanwhile, dropped to 4-9 on the year. Gateway is scheduled to play an away game against Dora Oct. 5, while NMMI is set to play at Hagerman Oct. 5. In this photo, Kimber Balok (14) delivers a kill shot at the net.
