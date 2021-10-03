Meet St. Paul’s Mayoral Candidates

Rank-choice race is in full swing, early voting is open. St. Paul’s ranked-choice mayoral race is in full swing with eight candidates vying for the seat, including incumbent Mayor Melvin Carter. Already, St. Paulites have been casting early votes as of Sept. 17, either in person or by mail. As the Nov. 2 election day approaches, here’s a brief look at those aiming to fill the mayoral seat for the next four years. Candidates are listed in alphabetical order by last name.