DOYLESTOWN — There was no question about the enormity of Thursday's Wayne County Athletic League clash between Norwayne and host Chippewa. The Bobcats were seeking their program’s first-ever regular season sweep of the Chipps, which would put them in the the driver’s seat in the league title chase, and Chippewa was looking to even up the matters both in this heated rivalry and in the league standings.

DOYLESTOWN, OH ・ 9 DAYS AGO