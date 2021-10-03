It’s Time for a Flu Shot

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleOctober to May, every year, is influenza time. Even in this era of COVID-19, we need our flu shots. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends everyone 6 months or older get vaccinated each flu season. Children, 6 months through 8 years may need two doses during a single flu season because of a less mature immune system. Everyone else only needs one dose per year.

WUSA

VERIFY: Yes, this year's flu shot will be different than last year

WASHINGTON — While there is so much focus on the booster shots for COVID-19, we are already approaching flu season. Experts have explained we have to get a new flu shot because the influenza virus mutates much more quickly than the virus that causes COVID-19. However, last year flu levels...
WASHINGTON, DC
State
Minnesota State
ahealthiermichigan.org

What’s New About This Year’s Flu Shot – and Why

It’s time to roll up our sleeves for this year’s seasonal flu shot. Flu shots and nasal mists are being offered to adults and children age 6 months old and up at regular checkup appointments and at health clinics and pharmacies. . Health care providers hope to get lots of people...
HEALTH
ForexTV.com

Pfizer says administering pneumococcal and flu shots at the same time is safe and effective

Shares of Pfizer Inc. gained 0.3% in premarket trading on Wednesday after the drugmaker said its combination pneumococcal and flu vaccine is safe and effective when administered at the same time. The Phase 3 study is evaluating Prevnar 20 and a flu shot in about 1,700 people 65 years old and older, testing responses from participants who got both shots at the same time and participants who got their shots a month apart. “Vaccination rates decline when someone needs to make multiple appointments to receive these vaccines,” Luis Jodar, chief medical officer for Pfizer Vaccines, said in a news release. Pfizer is also testing a combination of Prevnar 20 and the COVID-19 vaccine it developed with BioNTech SE in a Phase 3 clinical trial. Pfizer’s stock is up 16.9% for the year, while the broader S&P 500 has gained 15.9%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
INDUSTRY
boothbayregister.com

2021’s first flu shot clinic administers nearly 300 doses

LincolnHealth staff administered 88 influenza vaccinations via drive-through at St. Andrews Urgent Care in Boothbay Harbor and 208 at the Miles campus in Damariscotta Sept. 25. The clinics were the first ahead of the typically 13-week long flu season which generally starts in October. Program Manager AnniPat McKenney and Patient...
DAMARISCOTTA, ME
cbs12.com

When experts say is the best time to get flu shot amid pandemic

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — As hospitals continue to feel the strain from the coronavirus pandemic, doctors warn it’s more important than ever to get your flu shot with the season right around the corner. Dr. Leslie Diaz, an infectious disease specialist, says last year flu season was very...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cbs17

UNC pediatrician says now is the time to get a flu shot

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — While some families are anxiously awaiting the COVID-19 vaccine for younger children, pediatricians say now is the time to get the flu shot. Dr. Martha Perry is the chief of adolescent medicine for UNC’s outpatient clinics and provides expertise in quality and safety at UNC Children’s.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Mount Shasta Herald

Here's where to go for free flu shots in Siskiyou County

Note to readers: We’ve made this story free as an important public service. If you are able, help power local journalism. Subscribe to your local newspaper. Your support goes a long way in helping us serve you with meaningful, in-depth coverage. Adults ages 18 and older don't have to leave...
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
KTLA

U.S. health experts urge flu shots to avoid ‘twindemic’

The U.S. is gearing up in case of a bad flu season on top of the continuing COVID-19 crisis, with a plea Thursday for Americans to get vaccinated against both. “I get it: We are all tired of talking about vaccines,” said Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
nbcboston.com

Boston Doctors Explain How to Time Your Flu, Booster Shots

Boston-based doctors have been fielding a lot of questions about how to time the flu vaccine with the coronavirus vaccine or booster shot. In a new weekly series, "COVID Q&A," NBC10 Boston asked two top Boston doctors on Tuesday for their thoughts on how people should time their shots. How...
BOSTON, MA
loraincountyhealth.com

November is the best time to get your flu shot in northeast Ohio

Lorain County Public Health (LCPH) will provide flu shots starting on November 1, 2021. A flu shot in November gives you the best protection through the peak flu season in Northeast Ohio. Make an appointment at LorainCountyHealth.com/flu for a flu shot in November. Or, call 440-284-3206 to make an appointment.
LORAIN COUNTY, OH
videtteonline.com

ISU's final flu shot clinic to be held Friday

The Illinois State University Mennonite College of Nursing and Student Health Services will host one final flu shot clinic from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday at the Bone Student Center in the Prarie Room. All students must pre-register for the clinic through the ISU secure health portal. Flu...
ILLINOIS STATE
Smithonian

Receiving a Flu Shot and Covid Vaccine at the Same Time Is Safe, Study Finds

According to a clinical trial led by researchers at the University of Bristol, individuals can receive a flu shot and their second dose of a Covid-19 vaccine simultaneously, Carl Zimmer reports for the New York Times. The preliminary results were released as a pre-print study in The Lancet in September and have not yet been peer-reviewed.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

If You Get a Moderna Booster, Expect These Side Effects, New CDC Report Says

Health experts have been debating the need for booster shots over the past few months, with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently authorizing a Pfizer booster for certain groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This additional shot is only available to those who received the Pfizer vaccine for their first two doses. Moderna recipients are advised to wait until a booster dose is approved for their specific vaccine, which White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, has said will likely come "relatively soon." But if you got Moderna and are waiting your turn, you can still prepare yourself for what the next shot will be like, thanks to new CDC research documenting the potential side effects of a Moderna booster.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, Dr. Fauci Warns Against Doing This

Health experts have been weighing the risks and benefits of offering booster doses over the last few months, leading up to a recent decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to authorize a third shot of Pfizer to groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This decision has resulted in hundreds of thousands of adults across the U.S. scheduling booster dose appointments for the coming weeks. But while some recipients of the other vaccines may be considering signing up for an additional dose despite not yet being authorized to do so, there is a reason you should wait—especially if you got the Moderna vaccine, White House Chief COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently warned.
PUBLIC HEALTH
knowridge.com

Covid vaccines will be cleared from your body just in mere days or weeks

As Australia strives to reach its national COVID vaccination targets, there’s unprecedented focus on the biological effects of vaccines. While there’s an enormous amount of information available online, it’s increasingly difficult to discern truth from falsehood or even conspiracy. A common myth of vaccines that has appeared in recent months...
PUBLIC HEALTH

