Ramsey County’s big new priority: hunger

Ramsey County, in response to COVID-19 in 2020, took on a big new priority: addressing hunger. The federal government allocated $10 million in CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act) funding, and we created the Food Security Committee. I chaired the committee, and we included elected officials throughout Ramsey County and included city councilmembers, school board members and staff who worked directly with people in need of food. Funds were used not only to enhance the operations of organizations working in this area, but also to expand services, and we looked very carefully to find the holes in our existing structure.