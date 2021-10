Lucky Week 7 is upon us for this edition of the EPL Betting Breakfast! With Liverpool on top by the slimmest margin of a single point, we have no less than five clubs tied for second and only five points separating first from tenth place in an extremely closely contested Premier League. The first match on tap features Manchester United, seeking to turn fortunes around versus Everton after a shock defeat to Aston Villa last week. Seven teams have a shot of ending Week 7 in the top spot, so we are taking a closer look at all the matches involving those teams, but you can check out all the odds for EPL action and more at FanDuel Sportsbook!

