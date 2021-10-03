Let your voice be heard

You never know when people might listen to your voice. Often, the teenage boys in my charge ignored whatever it was I had to say. The group home that hired me as a childcare worker was begun by well-intended members of a Saint Paul congregation who believed that showing love to troubled youth would be sufficient to help them get their lives turned in the right direction. Unfortunately, many of the teenage boys with whom we worked had little trust in adults, much less love. Without question they needed people who truly cared, but they also needed guidance, dependability, structure and accountability. On most days they treated our kindness and inexperience as an opportunity to do whatever they wished regardless of what we said.