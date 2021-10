The Gabby Petito Foundation to help parents locate missing children officially went live Sunday evening. "The Gabby Petito Foundation is up and running!" a Twitter account under the foundation's name tweeted Sunday. "We have a lot of work to do, website is just starting out so be patient with us, we will get there. Thank you for all the support and love! ‘She touched the world.'"

CHARITIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO