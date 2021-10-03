CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iraqis will elect a new parliament despite the country’s deep crisis and apathy.

By George Mackie
 7 days ago

Iraqis will elect a new parliament despite the country’s deep crisis and apathy. War-scarred Iraq holds parliamentary elections a year early on October 10 to pacify an anti-government protest movement in a country still beset by corruption and economic turmoil. Since the 2003 US-led war deposed tyrant Saddam Hussein and...

