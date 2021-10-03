Humanism in Medicine

Sometimes in medicine it is easy to get caught up in lab numbers and current practice guidelines. I learned early in my career, however, that patients are so much more than the test results. My wonderful mentor, who passed away many years ago, taught me to “Get to know your patients as human beings, not just someone with medical issues. That’s what medicine is about. “This advice reminds me of a scene in the movie “Patch Adams” when rounding with senior staff, Adams was told “Doc, in room 304, patient is here with heart failure, diabetes, high blood pressure and now has pneumonia.” He then replied, “Do you know what his name is?” The importance of seeing patients as humans first and foremost seems more important as I continue to practice and teach medicine.