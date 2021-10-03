Another look back: News from the 1990s

Another look back: News from the 1990sEditor’s Note: In the last several issues of the Community Reporter, we’ve looked back at events that shaped St. Paul’s West End over the last 50 years. This is not purely an exercise in nostalgia. We’re still feeling the repercussions of decisions that were made and events that took place long in the past. Today we’ll look at some of the major stories that the Community Reporter covered in the 1990s. But don’t worry. we’ll enjoy a little nostalgia too.