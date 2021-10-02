Music for Meals benefits Lander’s Bear Necessities Food Pantry

An “all you can eat” barbecue and oyster benefit Saturday, Oct. 9, will raise funds for Lander University’s Bear Necessities Food Pantry. Titled “Music for Meals,” the event will be held from 6 – 10 p.m. at the Lander Equestrian Center, located at 221 S.C. Highway 72, and will feature live music by local musicians Ryan Pitts and Keller Ridgeway, followed by the dynamic Emerald Empire Band. Tickets are $40 each and may be purchased via EventBrite at https://bit.ly/3kiLqUN through Oct. 1. Drink tickets are $4 in advance or $5 at the door. General admission student tickets for $10 also are available from EventBrite through Oct. 1.