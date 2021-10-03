CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is the gasoline crisis getting better?

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to the administration, the present gasoline situation is improving. During a week of mayhem, cars formed enormous lines for gasoline as several of the region’s fuel pumps ran dry. A number of petrol stations throughout the country were set to run out of fuel earlier this week, while other...

The Independent

Business Secretary vows to keep energy price cap in place this winter

Instant bill increases for millions of customers will be held back by maintaining the energy price cap, the Business Secretary has vowed as he resists a hike to help firms.Kwasi Kwarteng said that keeping the cap in place this winter is “non-negotiable for me” after some firms lobbied for an increase to prevent collapses due to the energy crisis.But he did not set out any additional support for struggling businesses after bosses and some Tory MPs called for help to prevent them going under as wholesale prices soar.As ministers face pressure to prevent industries grinding to a halt and warnings...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CNBC

British industry warns of factory closures without help on fuel costs

Wholesale gas prices have increased 400% this year in Europe, partly due to low stocks and strong demand from Asia, putting particular pressure on energy intensive industries. Industry bosses held talks on Friday with business minister Kwasi Kwarteng but said these ended with no immediate solutions. Britain's most energy intensive...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Energy crisis: Kwarteng insists price cap will remain in place this winter amid calls from energy firms

Business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng has promised that the price cap will remain this winter amid pressure from energy firms.Mr Kwarteng said Britain will not run out of gas this winter and keeping the energy cap in place was “non-negotiable” after some firms call for a price hike to prevent more collapses as wholesale gas prices soar. The vow comes as leaders in the heavy industry have warned of factories halting production if rising gas prices are not brought under control. Current wholesale gas prices are at £2.50 per therm while the price cap is holding domestic consumer prices at 65p...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Industry leader warns factories could stop production due to energy costs

An industry leader has warned the Government that factories across the country could stop production due to rising energy costs.Andrew Large, director-general at the Confederation of Paper Industries, attended a meeting with the Business Secretary and other representatives of energy intensive industries to discuss the wholesale gas crisis.Speaking to the BBC Radio 4’s PM programme afterwards, Mr Large claimed it was “very clear” across all of the sectors that there are “serious” risks factories could stop all activities as a result of the gas prices being too high.He said: “When we talked with the Secretary of State this afternoon, it...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Gas price spike will add £29bn to UK electricity bills next year, analysis finds

UK households and businesses will pay almost three times as much for electricity next year compared to government forecasts made just months ago, putting huge strain on household budgets and the wider economic recovery, according to new analysis.The UK’s total spend on electricity will rise by £29bn to £47.5bn due to a massive spike in gas prices, the energy think tank Ember calculated. Ember said the figures underline how important it is to accelerate the transition from fossil fuels to renewables.Its report, shared exclusively with The Independent, used forward prices for electricity through 2022 to calculate that electricity will cost...
TRAFFIC
OilPrice.com

Electric Vehicles Gain Popularity Following The UK Gasoline Crisis

During the recent gasoline shortage in Britain, interest in electric vehicles exploded. Despite the growing interest in both electric and hybrid vehicles in the United Kingdom, electricity prices and infrastructure problems remain. The government is now looking at making charging points mandatory for all new buildings, but that strategy is...
WORLD
The Independent

Treasury accuses business secretary of ‘making things up’ in interview about gas crisis

An internal row over the government's response to the gas and energy crisis erupted into the open in dramatic fashion on Sunday afternoon. Kwasi Kwarteng, the business secretary, had told broadcasters in the morning that the Treasury was in talks with the energy industry to work out ways to help it through the crisis.But the seemingly benign suggestion apparently provoked fury at Rishi Sunak’s department.Treasury sources told Sky News: “This is not the first time the BEIS secretary has made things up in interviews. To be crystal clear, the Treasury are not involved in any talks.”The barbed outburst prompts questions...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

Green energy springs from abandoned UK coalmine

Dawdon coalmine in northeast England was abandoned three decades ago, but is being brought back to life as the unlikely setting for a green energy revolution. - Industrial revolution turns green - "We are taking what was from the industrial revolution -- and we're using it for the green revolution," Wilkes told AFP. Heat from the water has so far only been used for the heating of the facility.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Factories face temporary closures within weeks over spiralling energy costs, industry warns

Steel, ceramics and chemicals factories could be forced to temporarily close within weeks due to rocketing electricity and gas prices, the government will be warned today. Industry leaders in these energy intensive sectors will meet the business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng on Friday afternoon. They plan to lay out the severe impact energy prices for electricity and natural gas have had on their operations, the Independent understands.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Energy crisis: New levies on gas bills planned amid warnings of factory shutdown within days

Ministers are said to be planning new levies on gas bills as part of plans to phase out conventional boilers by 2035.The government will reduce the price of electricity by removing green levies from electricity bills and add new charges to gas bills with the aim that the overall cost to households would not be driven up, according to reports.The levies will fund low-carbon heating and are expected to be announced in the long-awaited heat and buildings strategy, which is reportedly set to be published before the Cop26 climate conference next month.Energy suppliers criticised the energy price cap on...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

Delhi warns of looming power 'crisis' as coal shortages bite

New Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal warned of a looming power crisis in the Indian capital, saying on Saturday that some of the major coal-fired stations supplying the city barely have a day's stock left. Several states in eastern and southern India have been hit by supply shortages, with utility providers resorting to unscheduled power cuts. The shortage in India, the world's second-largest coal-consuming country, follows widespread power outages in China that have shut factories and badly hit production and global supply chains. "Delhi could face a power crisis," Kejriwal said, adding the megacity has been struggling with energy supplies for the past three months.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
