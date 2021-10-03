CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
K-State falls to No. 6 Sooners

By Glenn Kinley
KSNT News
KSNT News
 7 days ago

MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT)- K-State football lost its second-straight game Saturday, falling to Oklahoma at home.

The ‘Cats beat OU the past two seasons but could not pull off the third straight upset this time. The Sooners beat the Wildcats 37-31.

Skylar Thompson started and played the entire game. It’s his first game back from injury, after getting hurt in the Wildcats’ week two matchup against Southern Illinois.

Kansas State trailed by just three at halftime, 13-10.

Oklahoma extended its lead to 17 points in the third quarter before K-State came clawing back.

The Wildcats fought to the end, including a kickoff return from Malik Knowles with under 1:30 to play in the game. However, the comeback fell short.

Thompson finished with 320 yards passing and three passing touchdowns.

K-State will have Saturday, Oct. 9 off and will take the field again on Saturday, Oct. 16 against Iowa State.

