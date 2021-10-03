CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letter: Don't forget Domestic Abuse Awareness Month

Holland Sentinel
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEach October, we celebrate seasonal changes that bring about an abundance of color to our community. While we are surrounded by so much natural beauty, it can be difficult to acknowledge anything that would make us see our community as less than idyllic. October is Domestic Abuse Awareness Month, a...

Related
Meadville Tribune

Walk kicks off Domestic Violence Awareness Month

More than 100 Pennsylvanians died last year as a result of being victims of domestic violence, according to the Pennsylvania Coalition Against Domestic Violence. This Thursday, Women's Services is asking the public to come out and help spread the word about domestic violence and let those experiencing it know help is available.
PUBLIC SAFETY
manisteenews.com

Shelterhouse recognizes Domestic Violence Awareness Month

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. On any given day, there are more than 20,000 phone calls placed to domestic violence hotlines nationwide. Locally, Shelterhouse received an average of 12‐13 calls a day in the last year. “The unfortunate reality is that our community is not immune to domestic violence...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YourErie

Domestic Violence Awareness Month: Local organization displaying red silhouettes to represent victims of domestic abuse

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and one local organization is taking it one step further with visual pieces to make people feel heard. Julia Hazel was live from the control room with more. One local organization called SafeNet offers free services to help those experiencing domestic violence. In an effort to spread awareness, SafeNet […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
Clearfield Progress

Commissioners declare October Domestic Violence Awareness Month

The Clearfield County Commissioners proclaimed October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month. At Tuesday’s very brief meeting, legal counselor with The Crossroads Project, Tammy McGary, asked the board to sign the order to increase cognizance of the issue in Clearfield County. McGary said one in four women and one in seven...
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
Kenai Peninsula Clarion

Point of View: For Domestic Violence Awareness Month, #weareresilient

October is Domestic Violence Awareness month and this year it is important to remind ourselves that we live and work in a resilient community with a resilient population. As an essential worker, I am witness to this strength daily. I am grateful to be part of this community and part of Haven House.
PUBLIC SAFETY
defense.gov

Department of Defense Observes Domestic Violence Awareness Month

October marks the beginning of the Department of Defense’s 2021 Domestic Violence Awareness Month campaign. The purpose of the campaign is to bring awareness to the military community’s responsibility to support victims, respond to abuse, and focus on prevention efforts this month and throughout the year. The 2021 campaign theme,...
MILITARY
Holland Sentinel

Letter: Anti-maskers aren't 'bad' people

As a college student in Ottawa County who has learned to think for myself, I am very concerned by the rhetoric perpetuated in the article, “Parent group pushing back against anti-mask rhetoric in Ottawa County." This article portrays anti-maskers as “bad” people who do not care about their community. I...
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
WRGB

Capital Region spreads awareness during Domestic Violence Abuse Month

TROY (WRGB) - October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and Capital Region support groups are doing their part to educate the public on the growing issue. The Unity House of Troy, a domestic abuse victim support non-profit, hosted its annual block party event Saturday morning. The goal of the event...
TROY, NY
Richmond Register

A lot of work to do: Hope's Wings rallies community during Domestic Violence Awareness Month

Throughout downtown Richmond, Richmond Fire Department firefighters have been hanging purple banners on lamp posts. There banners are there to show support for Domestic Violence Awareness Month which is recognized throughout October. Richmond Police Department cruisers will also display a purple awareness ribbon alongside the statement, “Domestic violence is a...
MADISON COUNTY, KY
TheDailyBeast

North Carolina Sorority Suspended Over Racism Allegations as Members Drop Out

Most members of a sorority at the University of North Carolina Asheville have dropped out after allegations of racism—and now, the chapter has been suspended by national headquarters until further notice. “Alpha Xi Delta takes all allegations of racism and antisemitism seriously,” a statement by Alpha Xi Delta National Headquarters said. “We do not tolerate racism or antisemitism of any kind, and we condemn all acts of bigotry, violence and hatred.” The backlash came after an Aug. 22 Facebook post on the profile of the Zeta Tau chapter of Alpha Xi that accused the sorority of being “a racist and anti-Semitic organization.” The post said the chapter was not a safe place for “people who are Black, Brown, Jewish or have any other religious affiliation other than white Christianity.” The anonymous person behind the post said that she and 16 of her sisters—women of color and allies—were leaving the chapter immediately.
COLLEGES
The Guardian

Woman with Down’s syndrome loses UK abortion law case

A woman with Down’s syndrome who took Sajid Javid to court over the UK’s abortion law has lost her case in the high court. Heidi Crowter, who brought the case alongside Máire Lea-Wilson, whose son Aidan has Down’s syndrome, and a child with Down’s syndrome identified only as A, had argued that allowing pregnancy terminations up to birth if the foetus has Down’s syndrome is discriminatory and stigmatises disabled people.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
rwuhawksherald.com

Where is the outrage for missing Indigenous women?

Violence against women is nothing new, existing as a female presenting person automatically increases the possibility of being in danger. Not every woman is a victim of violence but the percentage of women who are is incredibly high. Women of color are even more likely to experience violence and it often goes unnoticed. There have been many instances where white women have gone missing and their stories are broadcasted throughout the country; women of color often do not get that type of attention.
PUBLIC SAFETY

