Giants clinch at least tie in NL West, match team wins mark

By Yahoo! Sports
dailydodgers.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe San Francisco Giants couldn't celebrate a division title yet — not with the rival Dodgers still going win for win in the NL West race. San Francisco clinched at least a tie pursuing its first West title since 2012 by matching the franchise record with its 106th win, beating the San Diego Padres 3-0 Friday night before turning attention to Los Angeles' home game against Milwaukee. "They're probably more frustrated with us because we're ahead and we keep winning," Giants winning pitcher Anthony DeSclafani said.

