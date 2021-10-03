Flash Flood Warning issued for Pulaski by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-03 00:13:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-03 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Pulaski FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR EAST CENTRAL PULASKI COUNTY At 1213 AM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 4 and 9 inches of rain have fallen over the past 2 to 3 hours...with heavy rainfall expected to continue. Flash flooding is ongoing with numerous roads closed due to high water. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Little Rock, North Little Rock, Sherwood, Jacksonville, North Little Rock Airport, Little Rock AFB, McAlmont, Gravel Ridge, Sylvan Hills, Protho Junction, Lakewood, Gibson, Levy, Camp Robinson, Burns Park, Amboy, Indian Hills, Galloway, Park Hill and The Heights. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE