CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Family Relationships

Parents Have the Power

By Dr. Deborah M. Vereen
goodmenproject.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSometimes the current perspective that a person has about another causes them to pre-judge them. People may pigeonhole them by assuming that their destiny is limited. This is what happens when high expectations dominate a person’s mindset. It causes them to believe in the potential of others. Parents who believe...

goodmenproject.com

Comments / 0

Related
Boston Herald

Parents still have relationship with ex

Why would my ex-wife continue to have a relationship with my parents after four years of being divorced? I understand we have kids, but it’s beginning to be troublesome now that I’m in a serious relationship and thinking about getting married again. What’s good ex-etiquette?. It sounds like intellectually you...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Nashville Parent

SPONSORED: Exercising Parent Power: Public School Options as a Parent

Where are all my choices? Getting to know the public education options in your neighborhood. As a parent, one of the biggest decisions you can make is choosing the right school for your child. If your child was struggling in school, what would you would do? Perhaps you would talk to your child’s teacher or principal, find a tutor, or explore options that might help them succeed in their current school.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Thrive Global

What Great Parents and Great Leaders Have In Common

Last month I had the opportunity to interview one of my favorite authors, Angela Duckworth, on the Elevate Podcast. Duckworth is a professor at the Wharton School, CEO of Character Lab and the New York Times bestselling author of Grit. She’s the world’s top expert on the subject of grit, which she defines as the combination of passion and perseverance in pursuit of a long-term goal.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
momjunction.com

Parents Shared Why They Regret Having Kids, And Their Reasons Why Are 100% Valid

Parenthood across the world is glorified as the ultimate experience an individual should have in their life. While having a baby and becoming proud parents is a rewarding experience, some believe they could have skipped it for good. Even though the bad sometimes outweighs the good, not many speak up about the perils of raising a child, more often fearing social criticisms.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scholarships
People

More Than 140,000 Kids in the U.S. Have Lost a Parent or Caregiver to COVID

More than 707,000 Americans have died from COVID-19 in the 19 months since the start of the pandemic, a stunning number on its own. And that total includes thousands of parents, which has led to a somber statistic: More than 140,000 children have now lost a parent or caregiver to the virus.
KIDS
My Fox 8

Kindness is a power every parent wants to bestow on their child

(WGHP) — Today is National Do Something Nice Day. We hold the power to change the course of a person’s day just through the simple act of kindness. Every parent wants their child to be caring and to offer kindness to all the people they’ll meet in their lives. But...
RELATIONSHIPS
Telegraph

Why parents should stop obsessing about having happy children

Few now disagree that our young people are facing a mental health crisis, with the number of children being referred to NHS mental health services almost doubling since the pandemic and charities last week calling for drop-in clinics to be urgently set up to cope with the level of need.
KIDS
957thebeatfm.com

Situation 805: “My parents don’t have faith in me with my career choice”

Hi guys I am 19 years old. I go to AHC, it’s my second year there. I wasn’t the best student in high school, not because I was dumb, but because I was lazy. These last two years have transformed me in so many different ways. For the 1st time in a long time I’ve been able to maintain a GPA at a 4.0!! I have really thought about my future and I decided to transfer to a university and eventually become a doctor. I know I am capable of doing it! I’ve been talking to some other students with common goals and I was feeling pretty good about myself and my future plans, until I told my family. My dad wanted me to go to a trade school and learn to work on cars so I can help him out at his shop. He’s tried to discourage me by telling me it’s a lot of years of school and I won’t survive because “medical school isn’t for lazy people”, and instead of wasting my time, I can be making some money at his shop.My mom doesn’t have any faith in me succeeding in school and going as far as becoming a MD doctor. She’s made comments like, there’s a nursing programs or medical office jobs available around here I can start working at now. I understand that my parents want the best for me, but it does hurt that they don’t believe in me. But I have really changed my habits and priorities. I am using it as fuel to help me through this journey. No matter how long it takes I want to become a doctor even if everyone around me thinks it’s a waste of time. I just don’t know how to block the negativity from my family & friends. I don’t have money to move out, I spend a lot of time on campus to avoid them. But my confidence drops any time my family makes a comment about my career choice. I don’t want this to affect my relationship with the people I love but I am becoming more distant every day. I don’t know what to do. How can I continue my education, with out my family making me feel incapable of reaching my goals? (email your situation to: listeners@957thebeatfm.com)
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
Foreign Policy

Should Abusive Partners Have Parental Rights?

Tomás Gimeno’s intended target—former partner Beatriz Zimmerman—is alive. Gimeno, a 37-year-old business administrator in Tenerife, Spain, instead inflicted his violence on their 6-year-old daughter, Olivia, killing the little girl and leaving her body in a bag tied to his boat’s anchor at the bottom of the sea. Gimeno and his other daughter with Zimmerman, 1-year-old Anna, are missing and presumed dead.
RELATIONSHIPS
heraldsun.com

A girl wet herself in class. Her NC mom says a teacher violated the child’s human rights

A parent told the Durham school board Thursday night a teacher violated her daughter’s basic, human rights last month by not letting her use the bathroom. Shelecia Dixon said her 12-year-old daughter wet herself at Neal Middle School on Sept. 27 after a teacher refused to let students leave the sixth-grade classroom because of the class’s behavior with a substitute teacher the week before.
DURHAM, NC
Indy100

Maskless teacher corners student and breathes all over her in shocking video

A Texas middle school teacher has been caught on camera removing her face mask, cornering a student and deliberately exhaling all over her. The video shows the red haired teacher shouting “I don't care” as the child asks them to get out of her face. “Make me,” the teacher responds. The altercation, which took place at Mead Middle School in Houston, was shared on Facebook. Footage shows the student attempting to get away from the teacher but is unable to distance herself. The Facebook post claims that a relative of the student in the video had originally been told that...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Slate

My Daughter and Her Fiance Are Rejecting My Post-Op Help

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. My 25-year-old daughter, “Jenny,” needs surgery in a few weeks. It’ll be a quick procedure with a one-night hospital stay to ensure her pain is controlled and that she can walk before she is released. Her fiancé, “Kurt” (also 25), has been very attentive to her in the weeks leading up to surgery. Kurt works full-time from home and has been able to take time off to drive her to pre-op appointments, cook dinner for them, etc. As Jenny is my only child and has never had surgery before, I’m extremely concerned about the upcoming procedure. I offered to fly to Jenny’s city—about a four-hour plane ride—and stay with them for a few days so I can take care of Jenny while Kurt focuses on work. Jenny and Kurt talked it over, and Jenny told me that while Kurt appreciated the offer, he felt it would add more stress, as they have a one-bedroom apartment and I’d be sleeping on the couch. He also told her it would stress him out to feel like he was “hosting” me in addition to taking care of Jenny. I was really hurt by this. I’m concerned about Kurt’s ability to provide full-time care for Jenny, and also frustrated that Jenny is allowing Kurt to veto my visit. My husband has been reminding me that this is not about me and my wishes, but it still stings. What is the general protocol for taking care of adult children and medical issues? Should I approach Kurt directly? We’ve always had a fine relationship, so I’m confused about why he seems to be icing me out. Thank you for your help.
KIDS
Tidewater News

How Depression and Anxiety Affect Your Physical Health

“Depression diminishes a person’s capacity to analyze and respond rationally to stress,” Dr. Spiegel stated. “They end up on a vicious cycle with limited capacity to get out of a negative mental state.”. Potentially making issues worse, undue anxiousness and despair usually coexist, leaving folks susceptible to a panoply of...
MENTAL HEALTH
Reading Eagle

Grieving parents of infants now have place at Reading Hospital

Reading Hospital has a new space for maternity patients and their families coping with severe illness or death of an infant. A ribbon cutting was hosted Monday by the Reading Hospital Foundation for the Serenity Space. Set away from patient care areas to provide privacy, the room was designed to...
READING, PA
Sun Journal

What rights do parents have in Craven County Schools?

It was the lowest point in Craven County Board of Education Vice-Chairman Kim Smith's 19-year career with the board on Sept. 16, as a full room of onlookers witnessed what she continues to feel two weeks later. As tensions rose during the meeting, several other board members highlighted the importance...
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
newmilfordspectrum.com

How Having Entrepreneurial Parents Refined My Own Business Acumen

My parents were a bit unconventional growing up. To start with, my mom worked. For perspective, in the 1970s, she was the only working mom I knew — none of my friends' moms had jobs let alone a career. My parents were also small-business owners with a few different irons in the fire. My dad was an insurance agent who took over the business from his father-in-law and ran it until he died in 2018. My parents bought a travel agency and ran that for 25 years until travel agencies pretty much went extinct, a casualty of the internet. And my mom ran a business that rented villas in Jamaica for most of that time as well.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy