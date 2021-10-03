Parents Have the Power

Hi guys I am 19 years old. I go to AHC, it’s my second year there. I wasn’t the best student in high school, not because I was dumb, but because I was lazy. These last two years have transformed me in so many different ways. For the 1st time in a long time I’ve been able to maintain a GPA at a 4.0!! I have really thought about my future and I decided to transfer to a university and eventually become a doctor. I know I am capable of doing it! I’ve been talking to some other students with common goals and I was feeling pretty good about myself and my future plans, until I told my family. My dad wanted me to go to a trade school and learn to work on cars so I can help him out at his shop. He’s tried to discourage me by telling me it’s a lot of years of school and I won’t survive because “medical school isn’t for lazy people”, and instead of wasting my time, I can be making some money at his shop.My mom doesn’t have any faith in me succeeding in school and going as far as becoming a MD doctor. She’s made comments like, there’s a nursing programs or medical office jobs available around here I can start working at now. I understand that my parents want the best for me, but it does hurt that they don’t believe in me. But I have really changed my habits and priorities. I am using it as fuel to help me through this journey. No matter how long it takes I want to become a doctor even if everyone around me thinks it’s a waste of time. I just don’t know how to block the negativity from my family & friends. I don’t have money to move out, I spend a lot of time on campus to avoid them. But my confidence drops any time my family makes a comment about my career choice. I don’t want this to affect my relationship with the people I love but I am becoming more distant every day. I don’t know what to do. How can I continue my education, with out my family making me feel incapable of reaching my goals? (email your situation to: listeners@957thebeatfm.com)

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 11 DAYS AGO