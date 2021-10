A new fissure cracked open on the erupting La Palma volcano as authorities recorded eight new earthquakes up to magnitude 3.5.It is the third fissure to open since the Cumbre Vieja crater erupted on 19 September. Authorities were waiting to see whether lava from the new fissure would join the main flow, which has reached the Atlantic Ocean and expanded the surface of the island.More than 6,000 people have been evacuated so far and no casualties have been reported.Officials were monitoring air quality along the shoreline where the molten rock met the ocean. Sulfur dioxide levels in the area rose...

