CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

St. Paul Company Develops COVID Air Filter

cbslocal.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs airborne transmission of the coronavirus becomes the primary concern, a St. Paul company has developed a device to stop it, reports Bill Hudson (2:21). WCCO 4 News At 6 - July 20, 2020.

minnesota.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Related
Medscape News

HEPA Filters May Clean Sars-CoV-2From the Air: Study

Editor's note: Find the latest COVID-19 news and guidance in Medscape's Coronavirus Resource Center. High-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters and ultraviolet (UV) light sterilization effectively remove SARS-CoV-2 particles from the air — the first such evidence in a real-world test, researchers report in the preprint server medRxiv. The journal Nature...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Real-world data show that filters clean COVID-causing virus from air

An inexpensive type of portable filter efficiently screened SARS-CoV-2 and other disease-causing organisms from hospital air. You have full access to this article via your institution. Research at a hospital swamped by people with COVID-19 has confirmed that portable air filters effectively remove SARS-CoV-2 particles from the air — the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
cbslocal.com

COVID-19 In MN: State Expands Monoclonal Antibody Treatment In Metro Area With New St. Paul Clinic

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A new clinic has opened in St. Paul to expand access to monoclonal antibody COVID-19 treatment in the metro area. The Minnesota Department of Health announced the expansion Tuesday. The outpatient treatment is for COVID-19 patients with mild to moderate symptoms that started within the past 10 days, and who are at high risk of their illness leading to hospitalization or death.
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Minnesota opens new COVID-19 antibody treatment center in St. Paul

Minnesota health officials opened a new clinic in St. Paul Tuesday for monoclonal antibody COVID-19 treatment. The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) says the treatment is used on an outpatient basis for high-risk patients with mild-to-moderate COVID-19 symptoms that started in the past 10 days. The antibodies are administered via IV.
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#St Paul Company Develops#Covid Air Filter#Wcco
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee COVID test drive-thru opening on St. Paul

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Health Department (MHD) will open a new drive-thru mass COVID-19 testing site in the former Wisconsin Department of Transportation emissions testing site in the Menomonee River Valley on Monday, Oct. 11. The new site – located near 25th and St. Paul just off of Interstate 94...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Denver

COVID In Colorado: Expanded Vaccine Age Group Approval Could Help Outbreaks In Schools

By Marissa Armas DENVER (CBS4)– On Thursday, Pfizer and BioNTech officially asked the U.S. for FDA authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11. Some question whether the expanded vaccines will help with the outbreaks at Colorado schools. (credit: Getty Images) Dr. Reginald Washington, the chief medical officer for the Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children, said it’s definitely going to help, but it’s not going to eliminate the virus. “This is good news because this will put another tool in our toolbox for fighting the COVID pandemic,” Washington said. “It’s not a cure all, it’s just another tool we can use.” Nationally,...
COLORADO STATE
kisswtlz.com

New air purifiers filter at least 90% of COVID-carrying particles

An army of do-it-yourselfers is trying to clear the air of COVID-19. One group at the University of California, San Diego, is building 250 homemade air purifiers for classrooms and labs around campus, and they say their box-style purifier filters at least 90% of the particles that carry the virus.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
theridgewoodblog.net

Pharmaceutical companies are pushing to develop more effective, easily administered therapeutics for COVID-19

Ridgewood NJ, Pharmaceutical companies are pushing to develop more effective, easily administered therapeutics for COVID-19, some of which are being studied for the prevention of SARS-CoV-2 infection. This morning, Merck announced that its investigational oral antiviral molnupiravir, which is being developed with Ridgeback Biotherapeutics, significantly reduced the risk of hospitalization or death among non-hospitalized adult COVID-19 patients with mild-to-moderate symptoms who were considered high risk due to other health conditions such as obesity, diabetes, or heart disease. Among patients who took a 5-day course of the drug, 7.3% (28/385) were hospitalized or died compared with 14.1% (53/377) of patients who took a placebo, according to the interim analysis of the Phase 3 MOVe-OUT trial. Merck said it will file an application for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) with the US FDA as soon as possible, as well as filing applications for marketing with regulatory agencies globally. Over the summer, the US government announced plans to purchase 1.7 million courses of molnupiravir from Merck for about US$1.2 billion, pending US FDA authorization or approval. If authorized, the drug would become the first oral medication available to treat COVID-19.
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
talesbuzz.com

An Amazon shopper faces up to 20 years in jail for $290,000 fraud. Prosecutors say he bought Apple, Asus, and Fuji products, then mailed cheaper items as returns.

An Amazon shopper pleaded guilty to more than $290,000 in fraud for mailing fake returns. Prosecutors said Hudson Hamrick, of North Carolina, bought expensive items then returned cheap ones. Amazon noticed the fraudulent returns, which began in 2016, and referred the case to the FBI. See more stories on Insider’s...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS San Francisco

Big Events, Good Weather, Declining COVID Bring Hope to San Francisco Tourism Industry

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — This weekend is one of the busiest weekends San Francisco has seen since the start of the pandemic and tourists, locals and small businesses aren’t taking any of it for granted. “It’s almost like normal — life is coming back,” said Kim Alvarado, who was visiting from Los Angeles. With COVID-19 cases on the decline and Fleet Week, Giants baseball, blue skies providing plenty of incentives, people are out and about. “It definitely has a great feel,” said Paul Martin, who lives in San Francisco. At Cheese Plus, a longtime San Francisco business on Polk Street, the management tells KPIX...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
cbslocal.com

With Oakland Nearing Full Vaccination, Focus Turns to Booster Shots

OAKLAND (KPIX) — Although it may seem the COVID pandemic is drifting into the past, the fight to control the virus continues. “I think our initial goal was to tackle the unvaccinated folks, specifically young adults,” said Hae Won Rhow at the Oakland YMCA. “We know that that’s a big need in our community.”
OAKLAND, CA
pineknotnews.com

Local developer dies in on-site accident

A Carlton man died from injuries sustained in a construction accident in Lindstrom, Minnesota last week. Developer Dave Chmielewski, 48, was standing near an excavation trench at an apartment building construction site on Sept. 28 when the trench partially collapsed. According to Lakes Area. police chief Bill Schlumbohm, Chmielewski asked...
LINDSTROM, MN
Washington Post

America’s unemployed are sending a message: They’ll go back to work when they feel safe – and well-compensated

The anemic September employment report, with only 194,000 jobs added, illustrates the extent to which the recovery stalled as coronavirus cases surged last month, but it also signals something deeper: America’s unemployed are still struggling with child-care and health issues, and they are reluctant to return to jobs they see as unsafe or undercompensated.
PUBLIC HEALTH
cbslocal.com

Southwest Airlines Issues Travel Advisory Due To Weather, Traffic Control Issues

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Southwest Airlines issued a travel advisory on Saturday due to bad weather and traffic control issues. Southwest tweeted out that “A-T-C issues and disruptive weather” has resulted in a high amount of cancellations this weekend. The company said to check its website and look at rebooking...
TRAFFIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy