One of the biggest fantasy football questions lately, which is unfortunate, is what to do with Chicago Bears expected WR1 Allen Robinson. In 2020, Robinson finished as the overall WR9 for fantasy football weeks 1-17 for PPR (points per reception) leagues which led to the expectation for another Top 12 finish for the position in 2021. Through weeks 1-3 this season, Robinson is currently the WR66 overall for fantasy which has burned fantasy managers when playing him so far. Individual weeks so far:

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO