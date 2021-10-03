Former Franklin County Schools counselor arrested for Lewd and Lascivious Battery
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has arrested Kelley Mosley for Lewd and Lascivious Battery charges involving a minor under the age of 18. According to officials after an extensive investigation, after complaints that date back to April, it was uncovered that Mosley met and began a sexual relationship with a juvenile victim while working as a counselor for Franklin County Schools.www.wjhg.com
