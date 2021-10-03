CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Franchisees petition the FTC to investigate 7-Eleven and other companies

Daily Item
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA national coalition of franchisees and legal advocates are petitioning the Federal Trade Commission to investigate 7-Eleven, The UPS Store, Subway, Supercuts and other companies’ franchising practices. At the helm of the push for an investigation is an association of 7-Eleven’s own franchisees. The National Coalition of Associations of 7-Eleven...

www.dailyitem.com

Comments / 0

Related
bloomberglaw.com

Democrats Urge FTC to Police Tech Company Teen Privacy Pledges

The Federal Trade Commission should scrutinize how tech companies are following their new policies for protecting young users online, according to three Democratic lawmakers. The lawmakers’ call comes after tech companies including. TikTok. ,. Alphabet Inc. , and. Facebook Inc. recently tightened their privacy controls for teenagers, likely in response...
LAW
mymixfm.com

Lawmakers: FTC must ensure tech companies uphold children online privacy

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Three U.S. Democratic lawmakers on Friday urged the Federal Trade Commision to ensure technology companies like Facebook, Alphabet’s YouTube and TikTok comply with policy changes aimed protecting young people online. The letter from Senator Ed Markey and Representatives Kathy Castor and Lori Trahan cited recent commitments by...
CONGRESS & COURTS
EatThis

McDonald's, Subway, and More Are Expected to Be Investigated By the FTC

Several major fast-food chains are likely to be investigated by the Federal Trade Commission, as allegations about the mistreatment of franchisees have recently come to light out of companies like Subway and McDonald's. According to Restaurant Business, Keith Miller of Franchisee Advocacy Consulting and the National Coalition of Associates of...
ECONOMY
MyChesCo

FTC Requests Public Comment on DTE Energy Company’s Application

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Federal Trade Commission is seeking public comment on a petition by DTE Energy Company to reopen and modify the FTC’s 2019 order, which remedied the agency’s concerns that NEXUS Gas Transmission, LLC, a natural gas joint venture formerly between DTE Energy Company and Enbridge Inc., would likely harm competition to provide natural gas pipeline transportation in a three-county area of Ohio.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#7 Eleven#Franchise Agreement#Franchisees#The Ups Store#Subway#The Biden Administration
Best Life

Walmart Is Pulling This One Food From All of Its Stores Immediately, FDA Says

About 42 percent of Americans visit Walmart in person or online at least once a week, many of whom are buying groceries, the retailer reports. And if you're one of them, and you've already done your shopping at Walmart this week, there's a new recall announced by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) that you need to know about. One food product that was distributed nationally to Walmart stores and sold via its website is being recalled because of its levels of arsenic. To find out if you bought the recalled item in your Walmart haul recently, and what to do if so, read on.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Best Life

If You Got Moderna or J&J, This Is Likely the Soonest You Can Get a Booster

If you got a double dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine or the single shot made by Johnson & Johnson (J&J) earlier this year, you're likely on edge these days, wondering when it will be your turn to get a booster. It's been a month since the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) advisory committee voted unanimously to recommend the emergency use authorization (EUA) of a booster dose from Pfizer, which was the first of the three COVID-19 vaccines in the U.S. to submit its necessary paperwork. Less than a week later, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) advisory committee met and then it only took a day for CDC director Rochelle Walensky, MD, to endorse the recommendation. Ever since, eligible Pfizer recipients have been lining up to get their boosters, but the message has been clear to those who got one of the other two COVID-19 vaccines—don't try to wiggle your way into the queue for a Pfizer booster; wait your turn to boost with the original vaccine you received. Now, however, we finally have a solid idea of what the booster timeline looks like for those who got Moderna or Johnson & Johnson. Read on to find out when it'll finally be your turn!
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
FTC
talesbuzz.com

An Amazon shopper faces up to 20 years in jail for $290,000 fraud. Prosecutors say he bought Apple, Asus, and Fuji products, then mailed cheaper items as returns.

An Amazon shopper pleaded guilty to more than $290,000 in fraud for mailing fake returns. Prosecutors said Hudson Hamrick, of North Carolina, bought expensive items then returned cheap ones. Amazon noticed the fraudulent returns, which began in 2016, and referred the case to the FBI. See more stories on Insider’s...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BGR.com

The next stimulus check comes out next week – here’s who’s getting paid

The latest stimulus checks — which were the latest installment of an advance payment of the child tax credit — were sent out about three weeks ago. But it’s almost that time again, believe it or not, for an all-new wave of checks to start hitting bank accounts. The next stimulus check will be here not this Friday, but the following Friday — October 15, to be specific. It’s the fourth in what will eventually be a six-check series of stimulus payments, a benefit that will ultimately send hundreds of dollars to families with eligible children. Today’s Top Deal Luxurious bed sheets...
INCOME TAX
CBS Detroit

Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment Coming Anytime Soon?

(CBS Detroit) — The pandemic continues, well after COVID first shut down the economy. The Delta variant is driving up case numbers among the unvaccinated. President Biden is instituting stronger efforts to encourage vaccines, as case numbers are felt across certain segments of the economy. Some people have yet to experience any real improvement. Unemployment still exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with jobs widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus ended over a month ago. Millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills, and a fourth stimulus check could help. A few places, including California, have recognized that need for additional help and provided additional payments. But will the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) be sending out another stimulus check in 2021?
BUSINESS
South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘Want to sell your house?’ Complaints increase about unsolicited real estate texts

Here’s how desperate some real estate agents and investors are to find new homes to sell in Florida’s red-hot marketplace: They are sending out unsolicited text messages to find potential sellers. “Hope you are having a wonderful day. By the way, do you own the house at 26840 SW 142nd Ct,” reads a message sent Friday to Wladamiro Romanovski, a Miami resident. “If you do great! Would you like ...
MIAMI, FL
Daily Item

All major US airlines but Delta now have employee vaccine mandate

In August, United Airlines became the first major U.S. carrier to require that employees get vaccinated against COVID-19. Other major U.S. airlines, including American and Southwest, announced earlier this month that they also are requiring employees to get shots. The moves came after Reuters reported Friday that the White House...
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy