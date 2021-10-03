CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationship Advice

For teens, cellphones are a privilege - not a right

By Annie Lane
Observer-Reporter
 7 days ago

Q. I am a single mom of four wonderful boys, two of whom are teenagers. I try my best to be good about discipline, and I take away their internet privileges when they don’t do what is expected of them or when they stay up too late playing games online or chatting with friends.

observer-reporter.com

Comments / 0

Related
Upworthy

Her Baby Had A Secret. She Learned It On The Day She Died.

Congenital heart defects are the most common birth defect, affecting 1 in 110 babies. Many of them don't show up on an ultrasound. Pulse ox screening could help doctors discover and repair heart defects before they turn deadly. Sounds like a good idea to me. Warning: This is the tragic story of a baby who died. It includes an image of her shortly before her death.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Indy100

Maskless teacher corners student and breathes all over her in shocking video

A Texas middle school teacher has been caught on camera removing her face mask, cornering a student and deliberately exhaling all over her. The video shows the red haired teacher shouting “I don't care” as the child asks them to get out of her face. “Make me,” the teacher responds. The altercation, which took place at Mead Middle School in Houston, was shared on Facebook. Footage shows the student attempting to get away from the teacher but is unable to distance herself. The Facebook post claims that a relative of the student in the video had originally been told that...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
International Business Times

Pregnant Woman Performs DIY Abortion Using Kitchen Utensils After Watching YouTube Videos

A 24-year-old woman in India allegedly performed an abortion on herself at home with the help of kitchen utensils, guided by YouTube videos. The woman, who became pregnant after being raped by her boyfriend, underwent a self-induced abortion in the seventh month of her pregnancy. The police have launched an investigation into the incident that happened in the state of Maharashtra, The Times Of India reported.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
People

Senator Posed as 13-Year-Old Girl on Instagram to Reveal 'Dark Places' Teens Can Go with a 'Finsta'

Sen. Richard Blumenthal discussed his office's research during a hearing about the effects social media can have on young people's mental health and well-being. A quick glance at Sen. Richard Blumenthal's verified Instagram account shows he knows how to take a selfie. But to find out what it's like for a 13-year-old girl to use the social media app, he and his staff created a fake account and posed as one.
CONGRESS & COURTS
seattleschild.com

Ask the Pediatrician: When should kids get cellphones?

COVID masks and speech development; kids and phones. Ah, September. Back to school and kids in class. We’re seeing steps in the right direction, but unfortunately it is still a complex and fluid time: new COVID-19 variants, children under 12 years old not yet eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, and low vaccination rates in some areas.
SEATTLE, WA
The State-Journal

Chanda Veno: Upgrading to the family cellphone plan

A few months back when we upgraded our cellphones, my husband and I took the plunge and got our two youngest their first phones. They were on the cusp of turning 16 and 13 and we figured we had held off for as long as we could. Up to that...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Privileges#Cellphones#Wi Fi
Observer-Reporter

Sister is dating a felon

Q. My mother died at the age of 67 from COVID-19 in January. My stepfather wanted to wait a year to have the memorial so everyone could attend. Since my mother’s death, my stepfather has remarried. Yup, remarried. And now his new wife has moved into the house. My stepfather...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Observer-Reporter

Seeking a dreamboat

Dear Annie: I've known my friend for nine years. We dated for about two years and then broke up. We were back and forth with each other, so we decided in 2016 that we would get married, but then we ended the relationship again. We remain friends. Toward the end...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Ryan Fan

The Privilege of Knowing How to Read

When I was in college, everyone around me could read. In high school, everyone could read. In fact, now that I think back on it, everyone around me could read at a very high level. I was in advanced classes in high school, and I was always insecure about my reading.
BALTIMORE, MD
Tyla

Woman Poos In Amazon Delivery Box To Teach Stranger A Lesson

A woman got revenge on a sneaky neighbourhood 'thief' who stole her Amazon packages from her doorstep by leaving a very unpleasant surprise. TikTok user Destiny Marin - who posts with the username @desticle - recounted her mum discovering who was responsible for the Amazon packages going missing. Watch the...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Slate

My Daughter and Her Fiance Are Rejecting My Post-Op Help

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. My 25-year-old daughter, “Jenny,” needs surgery in a few weeks. It’ll be a quick procedure with a one-night hospital stay to ensure her pain is controlled and that she can walk before she is released. Her fiancé, “Kurt” (also 25), has been very attentive to her in the weeks leading up to surgery. Kurt works full-time from home and has been able to take time off to drive her to pre-op appointments, cook dinner for them, etc. As Jenny is my only child and has never had surgery before, I’m extremely concerned about the upcoming procedure. I offered to fly to Jenny’s city—about a four-hour plane ride—and stay with them for a few days so I can take care of Jenny while Kurt focuses on work. Jenny and Kurt talked it over, and Jenny told me that while Kurt appreciated the offer, he felt it would add more stress, as they have a one-bedroom apartment and I’d be sleeping on the couch. He also told her it would stress him out to feel like he was “hosting” me in addition to taking care of Jenny. I was really hurt by this. I’m concerned about Kurt’s ability to provide full-time care for Jenny, and also frustrated that Jenny is allowing Kurt to veto my visit. My husband has been reminding me that this is not about me and my wishes, but it still stings. What is the general protocol for taking care of adult children and medical issues? Should I approach Kurt directly? We’ve always had a fine relationship, so I’m confused about why he seems to be icing me out. Thank you for your help.
KIDS
Havre Daily News

Out Our Way: Charlie's cellphone - Isaiah 41:13

Out our way, technology may come slow, but it does come. You learn to be patient and to never assume what now is be all that there ever will be. Years ago, I served on a national church committee that took me all over the USA. I was in Atlanta and had gone into a Krispy Kreme, a national chain I had heard about but had never seen. As I was standing there a beautiful blonde came up beside me and started commenting on the display. I was both startled and flattered by her interest in me. Fortunately, before I could respond she said, "I have to hang up now, I have another call coming in." Turns out, she had a Bluetooth mobile device in her ear. I had never seen one before, but I caught on quickly, kept my mouth shut and walked out before I embarrassed myself with my ignorance.
RELIGION
Sandusky Register

Cellphone tracking outpacing law

WILLARD — About an hour was all the time it took for law enforcement to locate and track the man who was suspected of murdering a woman in Willard. His cellphone was what gave him away. Javier E. Lopez, 44, had fled the scene of a fatal stabbing on Sept....
ERIE COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy