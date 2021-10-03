CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Sunday Night Football DraftKings Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 4 Buccaneers-Patriots Showdown tournaments

By Craig Williams
Sporting News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Sunday Night Football matchup between the Buccaneers and Patriots might go down as the most anticipated game this season not called the Super Bowl. Matchups with this much hype often disappoint, but casual fans and NFL DFS players alike can appreciate the excitement surrounding Tom Brady and Bill Belichick going toe-to-toe for the first time. Speaking of Brady, we’re keeping it simple and naming him Captain for DraftKings Showdown lineup. With Rob Gronkowski (ribs) and Giovani Bernard (knee) ruled out this week, there’s enough value available to allow us to splurge in this top spot.

www.sportingnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
nickiswift.com

How Tall Is Tom Brady?

There's no doubt that the arguably intriguing Tom Brady stands out and has made his mark on the world, especially when it comes to the sports scene. As a professional football player who has found a staggering amount of success as a quarterback first with the New England Patriots and then with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he has thrilled fans of the game as a formidable figure on the field.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Antonio Brown News

On Wednesday morning, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers learned some tough news about wide receiver Antonio Brown. According to multiple reports, the Buccaneers placed the talented wide receiver on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Buccaneers insider Rick Stroud was the first one to break the news. “He’ll need to remain asymptomatic and have...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Rob Gronkowski
FanSided

Bill Belichick crashes Bucs locker room to share private moment with Tom Brady

Tom Brady’s return to Gillette Stadium to face his former team as a Tampa Bay Buccaneer was full of reunions, and some were better than others. As soon as he arrived back in New England, Patriots fans greeted their former quarterback with cheers. Brady also shared a picturesque embrace with Patriots owner Robert Kraft pregame and spent all of his time postgame chatting with his former teammates. Both sides seemed to be enjoying the homecoming and soaking it all in.
NFL
CBS Boston

What Could Have Kept Brady With The Patriots? The QB Just Wanted A Contract, Seth Wickersham Says

BOSTON (CBS) — Amid all of the pomp, circumstance, hype and excitement for Sunday night’s game featuring Tom Brady’s return to New England, there is this one unanswered question: Why isn’t Tom Brady still playing for the Patriots? While the quarterback’s departure took place 18 months ago, its significance is still felt across the NFL. Brady went ahead and won a Super Bowl and a Super Bowl MVP with the Buccaneers, who hadn’t won a single playoff game in the 17 years prior to his arrival. Meanwhile the Patriots went through a 7-9 season without Brady, and they now sit at 1-2...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Patriots#Sunday Night Football#American Football#Ppr#Wr#Bucs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
Depth-first search
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
DraftKings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Boston

Joe Montana Says Tom Brady Can Play To Age 60, Because Nobody Is Allowed To Hit Him

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — Joe Montana was considered the GOAT for a long time, after his playing career ended at the age of 38. He’s since been passed many times over by the ageless Tom Brady, who won a Super Bowl at age 43 and has continued his success this year at age 44. Brady’s always said he plans to play until his mid-40s, though he recently pondered playing until age 50. Montana took it even further, saying Brady can probably play until he’s 60, given how many quarterback hits have been outlawed by the NFL. “Yeah, they don’t even touch...
NFL
cbslocal.com

Tom Brady Does Something He Hasn’t Done Since Record-Setting 2007 Season

BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady is back. Not that there was any doubt, but the 44-year-old quarterback had certainly cooled a bit from a statistical perspective over the past couple of weeks. Following his five-touchdown performance against the Falcons, Brady threw just one touchdown in a loss to the Rams,...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy