Sunday Night Football DraftKings Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 4 Buccaneers-Patriots Showdown tournaments
The Sunday Night Football matchup between the Buccaneers and Patriots might go down as the most anticipated game this season not called the Super Bowl. Matchups with this much hype often disappoint, but casual fans and NFL DFS players alike can appreciate the excitement surrounding Tom Brady and Bill Belichick going toe-to-toe for the first time. Speaking of Brady, we’re keeping it simple and naming him Captain for DraftKings Showdown lineup. With Rob Gronkowski (ribs) and Giovani Bernard (knee) ruled out this week, there’s enough value available to allow us to splurge in this top spot.www.sportingnews.com
