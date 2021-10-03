CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Clemson said about Justyn Ross, Will Taylor, Braden Galloway injuries

By Alexis Cubit
heraldsun.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClemson was able to go into the bye with a 19-13 win over Boston College, but it came at a cost. During the first half, the Tigers lost Will Taylor, Justyn Ross and Braden Galloway to injuries. Taylor limped off the field. Ross then assumed the return specialist duties before going out with an injury a few minutes later. Galloway, too, was walked to the locker room with less than five minutes to go in the first quarter.

Football but the schools were too ####### greedy to share their $ with them so now we've got this $hit$how. Crablegs Winston is a hard act to follow. Happy for him but Ross has not been able to recover mentally from his injury He is not the same guy that helped us win a Natty I've seen this movie before He is playing to protect himself instead of going up and making those catches of couple years ago We would be better just to let him play the boundary or sit him.
