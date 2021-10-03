Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin gives QB Matt Corral thumbs up for performance versus Alabama
Ole Miss ran into a buzz saw Saturday at Alabama, dropping a 42-21 decision to the top-ranked Crimson Tide. At one point, the Rebels trailed 35-0 early in the third quarter. Matt Corral lost his head-to-head competition against Bama quarterback Bryce Young, a showdown that was billed as a battle between the nation's top two Heisman contenders. But upon closer examination Corral played pretty well against the talented Bama defense. He finished the game 22-of-30 for 213 yards and one passing TD without an interception. He also ran for a touchdown.247sports.com
