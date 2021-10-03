Florida A&M collects first SWAC victory, 28-0, over Alabama State

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - It was a day of firsts Saturday night at Bragg Memorial Stadium as the Florida A&M Rattlers notched their first conference win as members of the SWAC and their first shutout since 2018, defeating Alabama State 28-0. From the beginning the Rattlers (2-2, 1-1 SWAC) looked like a team on a mission as Rasean McKay orchestrated a 6 play, 77 yard opening drive eventually finding Kamari Young for a 49 yard touchdown to start the game 7-0.