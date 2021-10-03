CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Epic Giants-Dodgers race comes down to final day of season

NBC Sports
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN FRANCISCO -- The Giants left Oracle Park on Saturday evening expecting to play meaningful baseball on Sunday. The Los Angeles Dodgers guaranteed that they will. A must-win game for the Dodgers turned into a blowout, with Justin Turner hitting an early three-run homer off Cy Young candidate Corbin Burnes, and A.J. Pollock and Corey Seager tacking on in the middle innings. The Dodgers beat the Brewers 8-3, getting to within a game of the Giants with one to go.

