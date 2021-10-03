CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodgers beat Brewers for sixth straight win, stay alive in NL West race against rival Giants

By Dayn Perry
CBS Sports
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Dodgers remain alive in the National League West race going into the final day of the regular season on Sunday. Los Angeles prevailed over the Brewers at home on Saturday night by a score of 8-3 (box score) for their sixth win in a row. That victory in tandem with the Giants' loss to the Padres in extra innings earlier on Saturday means that the Dodgers (105-56) now trail San Francisco (106-55) by only a single game in the NL West standings. Another Dodger win over Milwaukee on Sunday and another Giants loss to the Padres would force a Game 163 tiebreaker on Monday at San Francisco (the Giants will host because they won the regular season series between the two teams).

