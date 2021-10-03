Cecilio Domínguez's brace paces Austin FC in win over Real Salt Lake
Fielding arguably its strongest starting 11 since the season began, Austin FC turned in one of its better performances of the year Saturday. Ending a stretch in which it played three times in seven days, El Tree dominated the scoring chances, dictated play overwhelmingly for the match’s first 60 minutes and made key plays on defense when it needed them during a 2-1 win over Real Salt Lake at Q2 Stadium.www.statesman.com
