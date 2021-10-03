CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Who is deserving of the No. 1 spot in the Coaches Poll - the Crimson Tide or the Bulldogs?

By Paul Myerberg, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 7 days ago

There is no doubt over which two teams should rank atop the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll. Instead, the debate is over which of this pair deserves to be No. 1.

Is it mighty Alabama, still unbeaten after a 42-21 win against No. 12 Mississippi that was more dominant than the score suggests?

Or is it powerful Georgia, which destroyed No. 11 Arkansas 37-0 and has the nation's best defense in nearly every major category?

After one week of October, these two teams are unquestionably at the front of the pack in the Football Bowl Subdivision and miles ahead of the other primary contenders for the College Football Playoff.

Several teams that even flirted with No. 1 consideration, whether in the preseason or in the weeks since, have either lost or failed to look the part of the best team in college football.

Ohio State struggled with Minnesota and lost to Oregon, though the Buckeyes have played much better in the past three weeks. Previously No. 3 in the Coaches Poll, the Ducks lost in overtime to Stanford and will plummet down the rankings. Oklahoma has remained unbeaten but has yet to resemble the teams that reached the playoff in three of the past four seasons.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fD7ur_0cFWMJKT00
Georgia running back Zamir White celebrates after recovering a blocked punt for a touchdown during the No. 2 Bulldogs' win against the Arkansas Razorbacks. Dale Zanine, USA TODAY Sports

WINNERS, LOSERS: Kentucky, Tennessee surprise; Wisconsin, Texas A&M lose again

OPINION: How Lane Kiffin blew it against Alabama

Alabama has been No. 1 since the initial Top 25 and hasn't necessarily done anything to be removed from that perch, even if the typically powerful running game struggled for much of September and the Crimson Tide barely escaped with a 31-29 win at Florida.

With so many losses from last year's offense, the Tide have leaned on sophomore quarterback Bryce Young, who has tossed 17 touchdowns against just two interceptions.

Ranked fifth in the preseason poll, Georgia rose to No. 2 behind a smothering performance in the opener against Clemson and a series of blowouts in SEC play. The Bulldogs have outscored Arkansas, Vanderbilt and South Carolina by a score of 143-13.

It's the defense that makes Georgia so dangerous. This group has given up just 23 points in five games and just a field goal in eight quarters against ranked competition.

Boiled down, these are the arguments for putting each team No. 1:

  • Alabama has three wins against teams then ranked in the Top 25: Miami (Fla.), Florida and Ole Miss. With Clemson faltering, the victory against the Gators is more impressive than any one of the Bulldogs' five wins. You can even make the argument that beating Ole Miss is more notable than topping Arkansas, but that would ignore the Razorbacks' wins against Texas and Texas A&M.
  • Georgia has four wins against Power Five competition to Alabama's three. The Bulldogs also have done so without a healthy JT Daniels, who has missed two games to injury and been limited even when in the lineup. Most of all, Georgia has the nation's most intimidating unit in a defense that leads the FBS in yards per play, yards per game and points per game. Even the perceived gap on offense between the Bulldogs and Tide isn't rooted in reality: Alabama is averaging 6.8 and Georgia 6.6 yards per play.

The only sure thing? That everyone else is chasing the Bulldogs and Crimson Tide. Deciding which team deserves to be No. 1 might be impossible until they meet in the SEC championship game on the first Saturday in December.

Follow colleges reporter Paul Myerberg on Twitter @PaulMyerberg

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Who is deserving of the No. 1 spot in the Coaches Poll - the Crimson Tide or the Bulldogs?

Comments / 13

Alexis Eady
7d ago

Hello to the writer/editor- concerning paragraph six. I would change 'if' to 'though' because it changes the tense of the verbs, and it's really bothering me. Thanks and roll tide!

Reply(2)
3
Related
The Spun

Video Of Florida State Cheerleaders Goes Viral After Loss

Florida State suffered one of the most-shocking losses of college football’s Week 2 slate. The Seminoles, coming off an impressive Week 1 showing against top 10 Notre Dame, suffered a stunning upset loss against Jacksonville State on Saturday night. Florida State was upset, 20-17, on a last-second Hail Mary!. The...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Minnesota State
State
Florida State
State
Mississippi State
State
Kentucky State
State
Georgia State
State
Oregon State
State
Oklahoma State
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Major Deion Sanders News

Deion Sanders is currently the head coach at Jackson State in Mississippi. Some believe that he’ll ultimately end up in Tallahassee, leading Florida State, where he starred in college. However, could another major program hire Coach Prime before that?. FOX announcer Gus Johnson said on Sunday afternoon that he’s heard...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Watch: College Football Kicker Ejected After Opening Kickoff

Those watching tonight’s game between USC and Stanford were treated to possibly the quickest ejection in college football history. College football fans know the targeting rule very well. It’s one of the most controversial rules in the sport and often ends up with officials making a questionable call. On the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Fox News

Arch Manning recruitment coming down to 2 schools: reports

Arch Manning is going to be in the national spotlight for years to come and it goes beyond his famous last name as he’s proven to be one of the top high school quarterbacks in the nation. Beyond reading defenses, Manning’s biggest selection is going to be where he decides...
FOOTBALL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Scott Frost may be fired before Christmas, per report

Scott Frost is in a tough situation at Nebraska, and his job security is very much in doubt, especially long term. But a new report from Sports Illustrated that detailed the hiring of Dan Mullen at Florida suggests that, “As for Frost, his homecoming at Nebraska has gone awry. He won 12 games in his first three seasons, is now under NCAA investigation and, many feel, is likely to be fired by Christmas.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bulldogs#Arkansas Football#College Football Playoff#American Football#Ohio State#Buckeyes#Ducks#Stanford#Usa Today Sports Winners#Texas A M
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Says 1 Major Coach Has Lost ‘All Credibility’

Times are tough at the Florida State football program right now. The Seminoles fell to 0-3 on the season with Saturday’s loss to Wake Forest. Florida State opened the season with a close loss to Notre Dame, appearing to show some improvement. However, Mike Norvell’s team was upset by Jacksonville State in Week 2 and then lost to the Demon Deacons in Week 3.
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

Scott Frost Not Happy With Adrian Martinez ‘Rumors’

Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez briefly left last week’s 23-20 overtime loss to Michigan State. But ahead of Saturday’s game against Northwestern, Huskers head coach Scott Frost is addressing some rumors. Speaking to the media on Thursday, Frost said that he’s been hearing some “ridiculous rumors” about his starting quarterback. He...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Texas A&M University
Sports
Stanford University
NewsBreak
College Football
Larry Brown Sports

Lane Kiffin has message for media about Alabama

Alabama had to sweat out a win against Florida last week, which is something the Crimson Tide have not been all that accustomed to in the Nick Saban era. A lot of people felt the Gators exposed some of Alabama’s weaknesses, but Lane Kiffin wishes the media would stop talking about that.
ALABAMA STATE
On3.com

Paul Finebaum picks Alabama's next 'dangerous' opponent

The No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide have passed every test thrown their way in 2021, beating Miami in Week 1 and squeaking past Georgia in Week 3. But ESPN and SEC Network analyst Paul Finebaum cautioned Crimson Tide fans to not underestimate one high-powered team in Alabama’s path: the Ole Miss Rebels.
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Auburn QB Bo Nix Has Blunt Message For Refs After Loss To Georgia

Bo Nix blasted the refs on Saturday night after Auburn’s loss to No. 2 Georgia. The Tigers, trailing 17-3, had a chance to make it a one-score game late in the first half. On fourth and goal, Nix threw a ball to one his receivers in the end-zone which fell incomplete. Auburn walked away without scoring a single point on the drive.
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

Look: Sideline Photo Of Scott Frost Is Going Viral

No one really gave the Nebraska Cornhuskers a chance heading into their matchup with the Oklahoma Sooners. Although they’re on the wrong side of the scoreboard right now, they have actually been able to compete with the No. 3 team in the country. The Cornhuskers had a chance to get...
FOOTBALL
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Fiancee Of Auburn Quarterback Bo Nix

Auburn quarterback Bo Nix is 2-0 to start his third season as the Tigers’ starting quarterback — meaning he’s 2-0 since he got engaged to his soon-to-be wife in early August. Last month, Nix and his fiance, Auburn cheerleader Izzy Smoke, celebrated their engagement at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Smoke posted photos...
AUBURN, AL
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Ohio State’s Attendance

Ohio State has consistently had one of the highest attendance numbers in college football. Ohio Stadium seats more than 100,000 fans, with the Buckeyes playing in front of a six-figure crowd nearly every week. This week is different, though. Ohio State is coming off a tough home loss to Oregon....
OHIO STATE
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

265K+
Followers
36K+
Post
135M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy